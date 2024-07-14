The taste of Africa

During my latest visit to Uganda that I consider my home at heart, I thought it would be business as usual while I went to places I have been to before. Trust me visiting Africa is never business as usual.

I was in company of two friends and our tour was organised and planned from A to Z by “Voyager Global Solutions", one of the best tour companies I know in Uganda, run efficiently by a young and dynamic management with many years of experience in tours and travel industry. As visitors, they did not expect that everything would be as smooth as they were told it would be. In the final evaluation, it was a five star rating. For example, against all odds Voyager Global solutions managed to secure a last-minute gorilla trekking permit, this while some wait for a while to obtain one.

I was not very impressed with the horrendous traffic entanglements in Kampala that has gone from bad to worse since I was last visiting. For all the years I drove my Suzuki on Kampala roads, I could not imagine that I would be able to drive even an inch once again. The motorbikes zooming all around, the taxis racing and creating the fourth lane on a two-lane road, and the traffic police negotiating with drivers, I can no longer do it .

Apart from that, everywhere else was breathtaking , the fragrance of nature is just wonderful, calming and soothing. Looking at this lush, green and rich land of Uganda from above, through the windows of our small 12-seater Cessna aircraft, it is almost surreal. With the appearance of several water bodies and vast farming fields in western Uganda, one is at awe about how blest Uganda is. It was also interesting to see so many beautiful villas and homes built in the middle of those hills.

I always knew that most Ugandans loved to build a beautiful home in their village, no matter what social class they belonged to. Even people with modest financial capacity, always aimed at improving their village homes. If this shows anything, it is an indication for the love to their roots.

I remember someone telling me that if one day you are invited to an Ugandan’s village home for say Christmas, this shows that they really appreciate your friendship.

And as I write these lines, I can remember the times we did receive such kind and generous invitations, and those visits that reminded me of my childhood summer trips to our grandparents village homes in Iran, who can forget such memories.

It is wonderful to see the tourism industry in Uganda developing, being competitive is key, and Voyager Global Solutions is leading a fierce race that only gets better, and as travellers we are the winners.