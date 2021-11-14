The tasting menu affair

By  A. Kadumukasa Kironde II

What you need to know:

What you ought to know. Tasting menus are arguably long and drawn out affairs that can last several hours and are not for those who are in a hurry.

When you are ranked top of the game in having the best restaurant in Entebbe, it is never a good idea to rest on your laurels in the comfort zone. Diners can be a notoriously fickle lot. While they will always have their favourite runners on the menu, coming up with new ideas is a good way to enhance their dining experience. Also, introduce them to new ideas. This is a win-win situation as it will allow the chef a chance to show off his culinary skills. The best way to achieve this would be to devise a tasting menu and this is what we enjoyed at Cinque @No 5 in Entebbe last Sunday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.