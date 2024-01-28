You know January is about to end when you start getting invitations to social events. Finally! A chance to dress up and socialise away from the house.

Unfortunately, with most social events comes this one unavoidable thing: a WhatsApp group. Groan with me all you who are members of more than 10 WhatsApp groups!

Not forgetting the inevitable four groups that your Boss bullied you into, all of which he manically updates at the same time and expects real-time responses to. (If you are that boss, please take a sabbatical. You need a life.)

If you are part of a WhatsApp committee then come meet your group members here!

Headmaster Henry: Henry formed the WhatsApp committee you are now part of. He assigns roles and takes on some of the heavier ones. He posts messages daily, sometimes thrice a day, and says ‘We’ a lot, for example “We need to contact the contractor and get a quote” when what he really means is “Moses, you lazy scoundrel, why haven’t you followed up on the quote?” Real-life Henry is very quiet and wears glasses.

Ditzy Damaris: Damaris is mostly a silent member of the group… and then many weeks later starts asking questions that were already answered 100 posts ago.

She will come up with fantastical ideas when the plan is already in motion. Ironically, though she rarely participates in the group, Damaris is glued to her phone 24/7 and is always tapping away frantically at her phone, responding to all other WhatsApp messages.

Charming Charles: Charles is the life of the group. He posts memes and photos that make everyone–even Henry–laugh. He contributes money generously. However, Charles does not do any work. Even the lightest of roles—such as distributing the programme on the event day–he will somehow find a way to delegate. However, no one minds because he is the default event Master of Ceremonies, a role that everyone else runs away from.

In real life, Charles is quite short and loves wearing pointy shoes and tight shirts and trousers.

We cannot avoid WhatsApp groups, but at least we can laugh about them!