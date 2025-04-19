The womb, crucifix and empty tomb

“The Son of man, came to seek and to save the lost,” (Luke 19:10). In this sentence, Jesus summarised His mission to save humanity from rebellion/sin. Jesus began His earthly life as a tiny child in the womb of Mary.

Throughout His life, His teaching and miracles, Jesus revealed that human dignity, with which we were created, and the sacredness of all human life, a gift from God, were worthy of saving from death; mankind’s greatest enemy.

“You may surely eat of every tree of the garden, but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die”, said God (Genesis 2:16–17). That is precisely what happened to Adam and Eve, after they disobeyed God. Spiritual death also led to a breakdown in the relationship among humans.

The good news is that death has died in the death of Christ, the second person of the Holy Trinity (Romans 3:24). His task was to suffer for the sins of His people. That explains His crucifixion on Calvary. Humans no longer need to be separated from God or from each other. They now have life and immortality through Christ. We are made spiritually alive through believing in Him.

This, however, does not mean that believers are presently exempt from physical death. What is does mean is that physical death has lost its sting. Jesus has made it a passage into another life, just like we are born from our mother's womb to a new existence (1 Corinthians 15:55).

The womb of Mary, the cross and empty tomb are connected. They offer hope of eternal life. Jesus was, by the power of the Holy Spirit, immaculately conceived in Mary’s immaculate womb.

“It is in Mary’s womb that we learn a new logic and are enlightened as to the real power, providence, and plan of God. Here we first draw close to Christ, like twins together in the womb, and we are formed with Him by the Holy Spirit to become another Christ.” (St. Louis de Montfort).

After Jesus had poured His precious blood and died on the cross for sinners, His body was buried in a new tomb, in which no other body had yet been laid (John 19:38-42). Three days later, Jesus’ tomb was found empty. This was a great manifestation that God had accepted Jesus’ sacrifice. That was the greatest miracle ever done. Had Jesus’ body remained in the tomb, His entire Messianic project would have been a total failure. However, the empty tomb means that the body of Jesus was removed by either human hands or by supernatural power.

The former possibility is, has, by all means. Proved to be untenable. Christians believe that it was God who ”robbed the grave”, by raising His Son from the dead.

Jesus died the death that we deserved so that God could give us the reward of life that Jesus earned and merited for us (2 Corinthians 4:12). Every human being without exception, belongs to Him and will serve Him. For Christians, the crucifix is of greater significance than an empty cross. Under trying times, we have a vivid vision of Jesus hanging on the Cross, suffering, bleeding and dying for each one individually.

For in dying with Him, our sins are atoned for and we are able to share in the victory of His Resurrection. We are each called to embrace that cross and die with Christ, giving ourselves to others. Jesus calls those who want to follow Him, to deny themselves, and take up their crosses and follow Him (Matthew 16:24). This accounts for the Mass.