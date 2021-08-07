The wrong gift for Lisa

By Phillip Matogo More by this Author

It was pitch-dark. Everything was still, except the rain. Oh yes, the rain had been beating down on everything all evening. But then, quite suddenly, it stopped. This was at 9pm.

If my face was a text message, it would have been a series of smiley faces.

It was party time!

“Where are you going?” asked my neighbour as I sat on the half-verandah lacing up my Nike sneakers.

She was such a nosy lady, always in my business.

“I’m going out, it’s a Saturday night and I had promised to meet someone in Ntinda,” I told her.

Back in the day, Ntinda had a ribbon of bars from ‘The Deep’ to ‘Rock Catalina’. And these bars were always bubbling over with beery crowds and cheery nights.

No doubt a lot of fights went down.

Plus, if you took pork on a dark night at a place called Yacobo’s (or was it Jacob’s?), the pork dudes would invariably con you.

They would do this by giving you pork burnt to blend in with the darkness of night. In short, you wouldn’t see any pork because it probably wasn’t there.

Yet they had already taken your cash.

One couldn’t argue with them since they were ready, as always, to pounce on you with more punches than a Moses Golola fight.

It was funny how all the pork joints were run by the same ruffians.

Anyway, I bid my neighbour farewell and headed into the dark underbelly of an Ntinda night.

On this night, I headed to ‘The Deep’.

And the bar was pulsing with dancing rhythms that instantly guided me to the dance floor. As I put the boogie into my butt, some chick stepped out of the shadows to wiggle what her momma gave her in full view of my wide eyes.

She wore a blue headscarf and not much else as her shapely legs sprouted out of micro-mini skirt. Together, we hit the dance floor with a belief in the beat.

We waved our arms to the song ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ and jumped around to House of Pain’s ‘Jump Around’.

Then she stopped dancing, leaned forward and stage-whispered, “my throat is dry…you mind buying me a drink?”

I pulled my head backwards so as to take full measure of the lady.

Her beauty checked all the boxes with the kind of ticks that made her look like a life-size Nike sneaker. The lady was so cool.

So we hit the counter and soon we were drinking and talking.

Her name was Lisa.

She worked at Hot Loaf bakery at Uganda House, she added.

And she had seen me buy pizzas and cakes from there on several occasions.

“You always take chocolate cakes and you are always alone,” she noted.

I couldn’t fault her on that observation, nor could I deny that her honeyed voice made me fly through the night like a disturbed hornet.

The clock struck 3am.

We agreed to leave and meet the next day in the afternoon.

The next day, I thus went directly to Hot Loaf Bakery at Uganda House so as to meet the enchanting young Lisa.

She had told me the previous night that she only liked wearing crop tops and tiny hot pants. So I wondered how she would look in those plain-brown Hot Loaf Bakery aprons.

Whenever dressed up like that, she would probably go from slay queen to slayed queen. Still, I couldn’t imagine Lisa to be plain.

She reminded me of Halley Berry in the Bond film, Die Another Day: her sensuality dripping water droplets as she sliced through the blue ocean waters wearing an orange two-piece swimsuit.

Yeah, I am not exaggerating. Lisa was even hotter than the movie Coming to America’s Lisa.

As soon as we met at Hot Loaf Bakery a few hours later, she was in uniform but still looked better than a movie star.

“I am going to buy you a gift,” I told her.

“No, don’t,” she purred. “You know my love don’t cost a thing.”

“I insist,” I pressed.

“No, seriously…you being my buddy is the ultimate gift,” she parried.

However, even though she insisted; I decided to at least send her flowers. So after we chatted at Hot Loaf, I went to the florist to organise a delivery of flowers for Lisa.

A few hours after I had sent them, I received a call at home.

It was her.

Thinking I had made it, I congratulated myself. She must have loved the flowers.

“Hatchoo!!”

She sneezed and wheezed heavily as she struggled to get the words out.

When she finally did say what she wanted to say, it left everything I thought should be said tragically unsaid.

“You idiot! I am allergic to flowers!” she shouted over the phone.

Her lips, her eyes, face, tongue and throat had swollen to balloons and she had intense abdominal pains, diarrhoea, and was vomiting.

I ended up having to pay for her treatment, and this left my pockets completely fractured.

It was true: her love didn’t cost a thing….it cost things that left me broke!