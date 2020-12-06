The year that almost stole our joy

By GILLIAN NANTUME More by this Author

This has been an unprecedented year. We all thought this would be the year when whatever was meant to happen in our lives would happen. Maybe our hope came from the unique numbers that made up the year. Unfortunately, Covid-19 happened, and as things look, is still happening.

Well, as a country, we have had our own Covid-19 moments, right from the terror that settled in our hearts when thousands began dying every day in Europe to the times when we let go of our fear and the old Ugandan sarcasm took hold of us again.

President becomes a TV star

As the deer longs for flowing streams, so we longed for the presidential addresses at 8pm. How we thirsted for the day when the president would come onto our TV screens and announce the lifting of the lockdown.The first speech enforced a curfew at 10pm, never mind that he announced that particular edict at 9.30pm. Many swore that it had been years since they had paid attention to the big man’s addresses, usually televised on public holidays. But Covid-19 changed all that. And the big man relished every address, even taking up time for the evening news. Of course, the speeches became winding when there seemed no end in sight to the lockdown. Only the interruptions and hairstyle of Hon Amelia Kyambadde saved us the boredom.

Quarantined passengers

What started out as a good cause ended in parody when incoming passengers were quarantined beyond normal at Central Inn in Entebbe. No one can accuse Ugandans of not having their eye on the money in those confusing times because each quarantined person had to spend $100 per night. And they were quarantined for more than a fortnight. We all remember the distressing passengers lying in the corridors and reception of the Inn, new arrivals mixing with those who had been there for days.

Prof Sarfaraz Niazi

There was supposed to be a coronavirus cure in March, right? On March 16, the Twitter page of the Parliament of Uganda promised us that the distinguished professor was developing a treatment and he promised that it would be delivered in two weeks. Prof Niazi was paraded at State House Nakasero, with his backers claiming that he had only recently developed the only approved alcohol-based sanitiser that killed the virus in seconds. Such was Prof Niazi’s largesse that he donated the patent of the sanitiser to Uganda. Whatever happened to that sanitiser?

The doomed flight from Dubai

The long and short of it is that we eventually got our first coronavirus case. However, others who had been on the flight had already sneaked into town by the time the case was confirmed. Then, to our horror, the Ministry of Health began appealing to people who had been on the flight to come out. Long lists of people who were imagined to have been on that flight began making rounds on social media, with many calling them out for bringing the virus to Uganda, and urging the army and police to arrest them.

LDU celebrities

If you are too young to have seen life in the early 1980s, then the empty streets at 7pm must have been a shock. The way Ugandans love life, who would have believed that they would comply to the curfew so easily? And of course, the stars of the night were the LDUs. If brutality was a person, then it came in the form of LDUs, right from the time they beat up fruit vendors on Kampala streets in broad daylight, to the time a roadside food seller was burnt with the oil she used for frying chips, to manhandling a resident district commissioner. They even beat up people they found sitting on their own verandahs, trying to get some fresh clean night air. Their brutality went overboard and it became lethal when people started getting killed by LDUs.

RDCs, the lords of districts

With movements restricted, one needed a movement permit to travel at night or from one district to another, or to drive a car. A letter from the RDC was a ticket to heaven – heaven, in this case, meaning the other side of a roadblock manned by LDUs. Overnight, people began to know who their RDCs were. People who had previously never bothered to know the function of the RDCs began hunting for their telephone contacts. And RDCs, given the power over life and death, relished this moment. Some of them took to hiding from their offices because of the huge number of petitioners.

Food distribution

We last lined up for food in the early 1980s. Now, in 2020, the food found us in our homes. The lockdown caught many people off guard and families were starving. However, the food distributed in some areas left a lot to be desired. The beans took hours to cook, some families got milk while others got rice.

There was a huge donation of eggs to the Office of the Prime Minister but many people profess never to have received those eggs. While other areas were waiting for the slow arriving donations, the places which had received earlier wanted more food. Who said greed was a preserve for the times of plenty? Maybe that is why in the midst of this struggle with hunger some officers were arrested and accused of stealing hundreds of kilos of food and other items meant to support Ugandans.

Presidential press-ups

As the lockdown lengthened, the fear of the virus lessened. People were hungry for fresh air, yet we were being told to avoid the trading centres. Only go out if you must, we were told. But that did not sit well with the fitness enthusiasts and the wannabes. While in other urban centres people jogged alone, in Naalya, people jogged en masse! Others came out in sportswear just to be seen. The couch potatoes were angry, accusing the fitness enthusiasts of wanting to extend the lockdown. Then, the president decided to show us how to exercise indoors.

The president decided to show us how to exercise indoors with 30 press-ups.

My word! A 75 year-old doing 30 press-ups, when a number of men in their prime can barely go beyond five. By the way, that video went viral on the continent.

Dance parties on TV

Every Friday and Saturday, our living rooms turned to dancehalls. After all, while bars were closed, beer depots remained open. As the myriad of TV stations in Kampala fought for our attention, the night club owners must have been swallowing bile, in bitterness. The competition among the TVs was fierce – we had TV presenters dressing up as undertakers, lawyers, soldiers, and school children. The things we do to keep audiences.

Weird lifting of the lockdown

So, the lockdown was lifted in some sectors but employers were supposed to bus their employees to work. What a joke! Big garages were opened but spare parts shops were still under lock and key. That was also the time we got to know the difference between a shopping mall and an arcade. Downtown arcades were quickly classified as the poor man’s version of shopping malls and remained closed for a long while.

Cars allowed back on the road

The day private cars were allowed back on the road, someone forgot to lift the 7pm curfew. On the first day, many people were arrested and had to spend the night at police stations. The traffic jam usually began at midday but by 8pm, the lines were still snaking along. Then, taxis were allowed back on the road, worsening an already bad situation. With the fares so high in the first week and the number of passengers in each taxi had been curtailed, those who sought to escape the hunger in the city ended up sleeping in taxi parks.

Pastors wearing sackcloth

No, pastors are not money minded. They were seriously worrying about our wayward souls that had not been to church in such a long time that our morals were in danger. So, like the men in biblical times, a group of pastors called TV journalists and wore sackcloth in a bid to convince the president to open up churches. The only thing missing was ash. In the Bible, people poured ash on their heads just to show their despair. But then, ash would ruin our pastors’ suits. Still, the president refused to open the churches until much later.

Bar owners introduce slit masks

Whatever antics they have tried, bars remain legally closed. Never mind that bars are operating in every urban centre in Uganda. In the president’s books, bars are still closed. Now an ingenious bar owner came up with a mask with a slit in front of it. To take a sip of beer, all you had to do was unzip the slit. No one knew what would happen to that mask the more the person drunk or if the drinker forgot to zip the slit. Thank God that mask was laughed off with the derision it deserved.

The election

Just when things were going back to as normal as they can be, the election season hit with its usual tear gas, live bullets and running battles with the police. The nominations were taken to another level. Since then, hitherto unknowns such as John Katumba have become the mainstay of our daily news.

A few weeks feel like months because of the level of destruction and violence already unleashed on our streets. Unlike the past electoral cycles, this time the candidates surely did not come to play.