Theluji Festival to green Rwenzori,  sell destination

Kasese District will play host to the third edition of the Rwenzori Theluji Festival. Organised by the Kasese Tourism Investors Forum (KTIF) the festival showcases the uniqueness of the biodiversity in and around Kasese, investments being undertaken and offering great and unique visitor experiences.

Theluji is a Swahili word for ‘snow.’

Alexander Kitsa Kiiza - the KTIF chief executive officer and founder, says this is a festival for preservation and conservation as a strategic action undertaken by KTIF, Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, Kasese District, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Investment Authority, Uganda Wildlife Authority and other government state actors, stakeholders in and around the Rwenzori region, working towards the realisation of sustainable tourism development, and investments.

The festival will be held in Kasese District at the Rwenzori Square in Kasese municipality-Kasese District, from August 22 to September 8. It will be graced by the presence of His Majesty Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere Irema-Ngoma as a guest of honour.

The theme Our Culture, Our Heritage, Our Diversity, Live it Love It will showcase the uniqueness of Mount Rwenzori, and the wild uniqueness around the protected areas, contributing to the attainment of both the NDP III, Vision 2040 and the SDGs that puts community inclusiveness as a critical ingredient in the Rwenzori Mountains.

As such, a tree planting campaign titled My Tree, My Theluji which aims at turning around the Rwenzori mountains and its communities to green by planting six million trees in five years across the Rwenzori region will enter the third year between September 1 and September 8.

The greening, Kiiza says, involves tree planting by the community in selected areas. “From the last two editions we have planted over 600,000 trees in the UIA-Kasese Industrial Park in Katodoba and Mwaro Ward, Nyamwamba Division.”

Also, the festival will make Destination Kasese, a plastic and waste-free certified destination by having a biodiversity plastic and waste-free week, turning green and responsible consumption in the destination.

Another key component of the festival is the Rwenzori business summit, John Henry Baguma, the secretary general of KTIF says.

“This involves themed discussion on trade, tourism, investment and conservation. This year, we shall focus on cottage industries, we have invited panel discussants in the different areas,” Baguma says.

Last year, more than 5,000 guests visited Destination Kasese contributing to the money economy with more than 200 youth and women getting employed directly in the various festival activities.

Reports from the hospitality industry indicate that hotels were fully booked for the entire festival week, increased sales of food and drinks and booming nightlife.

Since the last two editions, there has been a remarkable improvement in service provision and an increase in the number of standard accommodation facilities in Kasese District.

Why the Theluji Festival?

Kiiza says increased natural challenges, population pressures and eroding of the unique features of the Rwenzori Mountains including the glaciers, the norms and cultures of its people necessitates having a product that realigns this with the needs of sustainable tourism development and investment with focus on enabling the destination becoming a green smart home for all, hence the Rwenzori Theluji Festival.

“One of the main objectives of the festival is to contribute to Uganda’s domestic and foreign tourism market share increase as a prime destination with the positioning of Destination Kasese, as a key component of Explore Uganda,” he says, adding, “This is a tourism product in ‘Destination Kasese - the Rwenzori Experience’ that is geared towards accelerating sustainable tourism investments, and enhancing tourist experiences that are a gateway to positioning Uganda as a world top-class destination, such that there is an increase in Foreign Direct Investments and increased tourism revenues for the communities of the Rwenzori region.”

Charles Police Mugisa, the chairperson organising committee festival, said tourism, trade and investment are borderless and are the driving forces for any destination competitiveness, compounded with the call of responding to climatic challenges happening globally - and around the Rwenzoris locally – the festival calls for oneness, collaboration and partnerships. No one can become a visitor in his own home nor complete the cycle of investment without opening up to market trends.

Line up

• The Smart, Green Plastic Free Destination -

August 22 – 25, 2024

• The Rotary

- Theluji Cultural Night

- August 23, 2024

• The Rwenzori Business Forum - September 6, 2024

• The Theluji Cultural Caravan

- September 7, 2024

• The Theluji Night

- September 7, 2024

• The Cow - Milk Experience

– September 6 - 7, 2024

• The Omwani Show

- September 6 - 7, 2024

• The Hotel Show 6th

- September 7, 2024

• The Good Agricultural

Practices Show