They have each other’s back
What you need to know:
- Twins. Amos Wasswa Lutaakome is a teacher and fashion designer while Samuel Kato Mawejje is a doctor at Kikajjo Grade II Hospital.
- The twins are vocalists for Acapella Shalom Music group. Phionah Nassanga finds out how close they are.
Wasswa
Your favourite childhood memories with Kato…?
I think our mother realised Kato was annoyed, and a week later, she bought him a pair of the shoes. This was because we always wanted to look alike and for that matter went to the same schools.
Has there ever been a time when you were mistaken for the other?
During a football match, my brother and I were in different teams. Despite our different football jerseys, our teammates and cheerleaders mixed us up. Whenever Kato scored for his team, the cheerleaders would praise me to the extent that the team members got into a heated argument about us. As if that is not enough, our mother still mistakes our voices.
What is it that people do not know about your brother?
Physically, he presents a quiet façade, which gives an impression of an introvert, and when he does something many least expect of him, they seem surprised.
What was it like attending the same schools?
We always competed and I aimed at beating him. However, at some point I accepted that he was better than me because he is a doctor and I am a teacher.
What annoys you about him?
Kato is sometimes too serious over small issues. In most of the cases he expects me to be on the same bandwagon. He is quiet and people believe he is humble, yet he is strict.
Who sings better?
That is for you to decide because as children, we loved singing and have taken it on as a hobby. The only difference is that he sings soprano, alto, tenor, bass, and high tenor.
Do you ever keep secrets from each other?
I do not think so, even when we agree to disagree.
What habit would you wish to change about him?
My brother is too quick to make some decisions, yet we sometimes ought to slow down in order to take proper decisions.
What is your favourite memory together?
This year on our birthday, other members of Acapella Shalom music group surprised us with cake. These members invited us to join them for practice, but when we entered, it was a warm birthday melody.
If he got arrested, what is the first thing that would come to mind?
I would go to police and try to find out why he was arrested, but I do not think I would believe it.
What is he most scared of?
My death, he keeps saying he would have lost not only a brother but a big part of him.
Kato
Your favourite childhood memories…
As children, Wasswa always wanted to be smart and I was the opposite. However, this never stopped me from wishing to have the same things as him. I remember mother bought shoes for Wasswa, and I felt she was unfair…...
Has there ever been a time when you were mistaken for the other?
Yes, while in school, Wasswa, attempted to get a second plate of food but was dismissed. He tried another trick; he went to the dormitory, changed his clothes and was served because everyone thought it was me. When it was my turn to take food, my peers claimed I had already been served.
What is it that people do not know about your brother?
Many people treat him as complicated and antisocial, but when you get closer to him, he is the opposite.
What was it like attending the same schools?
Being my elder brother, he always thought he had to be better than me, especially in school. This pushed me to work harder in order to disprove him.
What annoys you about him?
Wasswa is a perfectionist who makes sure that everything he does is excellent. This ranges from his dress code to the way he presents himself. He is not good at pretending, he either likes you or not. He is strict and never settles for less.
Who sings better than the other?
I think music is an extension of ourselves, it is our purpose and ministry. Despite the differences in our vocals, as we grew up we realised this is something we wanted to do alongside our professions. He sings alto, tenor and bass.
Do you ever keep secrets from each other?
We trust each other and have each other’s back. We are each other’s support system so, no secrets.
What habit would you wish to change about him?
Wasswa is a perfectionist which at times makes him slow at doing certain things.
What is your favourite memory together?
When we were part of East Africa Has Got Talent competition in 2019.
If he got arrested, what is the first thing that would come to mind?
I would treat it as a lie and say someone set him up.
What is he most scared of?
I cannot imagine life without him because we have gone through the different in events of life together.
Tit Bits
Wasswa is a teacher and fashion designer.
Kato is a doctor at Kikajjo Grade II Hospital.
Both are vocalists for Acapella Shalom Music group.