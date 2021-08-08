They share a love for music

By Godfrey Lugaaju More by this Author

Wasswa

How would you describe Kato?

My brother is a friendly, honest, polite and hardworking guy that is very determined. He gives his best to tasks whether difficult or easy.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We have always been close, especially because I have to make sure he is okay most times. We always see each other.

Hobby?

Singing has been my hobby since I was a child.

Have you ever teamed up with Kato to fight someone?

Yes, back in school. I remember this person was teasing us most of the times, one day we decided to show him that we can actually defend ourselves. He stopped teasing people from that day.

How far can you go to help Kato?

I can do anything for him because I know his goals, strengths and weaknesses. I can help him in any way to help steer him in the right direction.

Do you feel like you are competing with each other?

No. Actually most of the times I feel happy for his progress. It is good seeing ourselves progressing from one step to another. The only competition comes in singing of which I believe he sings better than me.

How often do you disagree?

We disagree on a few things here and there but this is on rare occasions.

If you got a call that your brother is in jail, what crime would come to mind?

Absolutely no crime can come to my mind because I don’t expect him to be in jail. He is a person who is good in all kinds that you can’t think of him committing a crime.

How different are you?

Our personalities don’t differ a lot and so are most of the things about us because even when it comes to appearance there is a resemblance.

The only difference is that Kato with a eyes and ears condition I thank God that he has taken care of him up to date.

Any nicknames?

I used to call him musawo because he loved treating people with daddy, since daddy is a doctor. And he is now a doctor too.

What can you do that he can’t?

I can teach and he can’t teach a class.

Favorite childhood memory?

The time I stole sugar thinking that mum had not seen me. She pretended that she had not seen and called me to help her with something. Little did I know I was going to get punished.

What things are you both bad at?

I believe we are all short tempered.

What did you fight about children?

Washing utensils. None of us wanted to.

Which habit of his would you change if you could?

I would continue to engage him about his ways of life such that we progress together.

Who has more friends?

We both have many friends although I can’t really know how many he has.

Who reads more?

I think he reads more than me because of his area of specialization (medicine). He is so capable when it comes to that but I also read and make research.

Craziest things you did together?

I remember we did an eating competition and he won.

Kato

How would you describe Wasswa?

Wasswa is my twin brother

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

I think it is when we were still young because we used to stay closer together.

Hobby?

Singing.

Do you feel like you are competing with each other?

No! It is not like I must have whatever he has. We really do not have any competition amongst us.

How often do you disagree?

We argue once in a while although we take long to.

What kind of games did you play while growing up?

We used to play football.

How different are you?

We are not identical but we are twins.

Any nicknames?

I call him kirimaanyi because he is a powerful man who does powerful things.

What can you do that he can’t?

I can treat people but he can’t because he is of a different profession.

What did you fight about as children?

We always fought about having the similar things. Our parents then started to make sure that each time they bought clothes for us, they had to be the similar.

Which habit of his would you change if you could?

I would talk to him about controlling his temper.

Who has more friends and why?

My brother Wasswa has more friends than me because he is too friendly and social than me.

Who reads more?

My brother reads more.

Craziest things you did together?

We could eat emembe (burnt posho at the bottom of the saucepan) after everyone had gone to class.

We also used to make music using mathematical sets.

How far can you go to help him?

I can do anything for him. I help him whenever he gets sick by treating him and any other few challenges that come his way.

What are your biggest memories of him?

It is when we won the school MDD competition in 2010 while in our Senior Four at Light High School Seguku. We were given a bursary for the rest of the year.

What is he good at that people don’t know?

My brother is caring and loving. He is a very powerful and hardworking man who is also a God-fearing person.

What changed about Wasswa as he grew older?

He is more committed.