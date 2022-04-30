They sing, act and, contradict each other

Two of a kind. Rachel Nduhukire and Ruth Kamanzi first became Twitter sensations when a video of them singing went viral, in the middle of a pandemic in 2020. Later, the next year, the two were more in the limelight, not for singing but for their roles as Mellisa and Daniella on Sanyu and Prestige TV dramas, respectively but there is more than meets the eye, Andrew Kaggwa writes.

Kamanzi: Rachel is assertive, hardworking, and intentional about what she wants. She is a bit bossy sometimes and a go-getter whose mind is hard to change.

Nduhukire: Kamanzi is very energetic, assertive, she does not listen. Kamanzi hears what she wants to listen to. She is caring, she likes hugs, cuddling…. (Kamanzi interrupts, “love language, touchy, cuddling…”) which I find very repulsive… (Kamanzi interrupts again, “yeah Rachel is not like that…”) But generally she is a very good big sister, though she does not listen, I want to emphasise that.

Have you always been close?

Nduhukire: No, I never used to like Kamanzi because we are almost the same age. I do not know about other families but this meant competition. We wanted the same things in different ways, we fought a lot but our mother did her magic and she told us to stop fighting. We got close as we grew older because we realised in life, family is all you have.

Kamanzi: We were not close because l never knew what Rachel was thinking. So in a way, you tend to get along with people you understand on a deeper level, we never had that depth until we were older. ‘Adulting’ happens, the older we get the more we get to understand each other.

What is your fondest childhood memory of each other?

Kamanzi: One day in the cafeteria, I was fighting with a guy who was a grade ahead of me. He had cut the line and I was winning this battle. Before I knew it, there was this small figure standing in front of me, screaming at him while crying, “leave my sister alone!” and in my mind, I was thinking, ‘why are you fighting with this boy when I have already won?’ For me, this was memorable because I never knew what she was thinking. Seeing her stand up for me was such a big deal, I cannot forget that.

Nduhukire: I think the day we were sharing yoghurt and she scammed me. She poured less in one cup and convinced me that it had the most, and I believed it. Then, she took a whole cup of yoghurt. (Kamanzi interrupts while laughing, “how is that the most memorable?”)

Who was the naughty one? And why?

Nduhukire: Kamanzi, she used to play football in her socks and then leave the socks in her bag…..

Kamanzi: Generally, I am a carefree spirit and people mistake it for naughtiness. I always poked Rachel to find out what ticked her off and she was always cranky. We would fight and in my mind it was over and she would keep a grudge. In a way, I was the most naughty because I was loud, everyone was like, “Kamanzi calm down.”

When did you start singing?

Kamanzi: I think as long as we can remember…… (Rachel interjects, “I think I was about five years old…”) It is like asking when did you start breathing…? See, our parents were musical, thus we were introduced to music and the depth of it at a very young age. In a way, it was a means to express ourselves, to bring us together and also understand God at a deeper level. Where that was, was in church because our father was a minister in Church and it got to a point that everywhere he preached, we had to sing, it was standard. So it started out like that.

Nduhukire: Of all my siblings, I was the one that could not sing. It is like everyone came out of the womb singing Ave Maria or something, then there was me who was tone-deaf for some time. My mum helped me out and she never made it look like I could not really sing. Thus, for me it was more of a journey, for my other siblings it was natural. For Kamanzi, it was like breathing yet for me it was like working out.

Which music and artistes were you listening to while growing up?

Kamanzi: Anglican Youth Fellowship, alias AYF Band, this is because our parents were part of AYF, then Judith Babirye, because our mother was a big fan and they were homies, then The Gaithers, an American southern gospel vocal group, named after its founder and leader Bill Gaither. But our father used to travel a lot, he particularly went to Taiwan, Korea, Brazil, everywhere he would go, he would bring music from there. He would return with, especially jazz CDs so we could binge listen to all the music. Our father loved jazz and different genres, and all this was Christian music. And, because we were in church, we listened to Hillsong, and songs people our age were listening to, but gospel.

Nduhukire, if Kamanzi was caught unaware and asked to perform, which song do you think will be her emergency pick?

Nduhukire: Skankin Sweet by Chronixx. There was this time we went to Karibu and someone told Kamanzi, “they are going to ask you to perform” she said she wasn’t going to, “I cannot sing today, I can’t allow”. It was Abeeka troupe performing and at the slightest inconvenience, no sooner had the guy mentioned that they had a guest performer, he did not even finish the sentence and she was screaming from the audience, “Skankin Sweet.”

Kamanzi: I love that song so much, number one Chronixx is amazing, number two is because of its lyrical depth and number three, it is reggae and, reggae is nice to perform.

Kamanzi: That is a tough one, a song that she would perform or a film she would act? (Nduhukire interjects, “I rarely sing…”) Rachel [Nduhukire] rarely sings but then again I can listen to the same song over and again but she keeps changing goal posts. It is not a bad thing, but for her once she gists out the musicality of a song, she will be done with it; she will trash it. So I do not know her songs at the moment, she always changes them.

If you were to start a girl band, who would always be the perfect time keeper for performances?

Nduhukire: Definitely I, Kamanzi cannot keep time.

Kamanzi: I struggle to be punctual, however, I believe in the power of punctuality. I do not want to sound like those Ugandans that are okay with being late but Rachel is more intentional about keeping time.

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone even if it is on social media?

Kamanzi: First, we do not believe in social media, I mean we cannot really see you. But, there was this one time at a supermarket, we had bought a few things and there was a pregnant woman that had fewer things. We were in a queue and we thought since she had fewer things and pregnant, we asked her to come in front, gets served and leave.

Now, this guy came and said, “Since you wasted our time, I will overtake you!” All hell broke loose. We started fighting with this man and most of the time, our mother fights our battles but she was not there. We just started crying and left without buying anything.

You both sing and act, which of these do you identify with more?

Nduhukire: It is acting definitely. I can sing in church but you cannot find me singing Skankin Sweet at Karibu.

Kamanzi: For me, the motivation to act is for money, for music it will always be the passion. So it is music for me, acting for Rachel [Nduhukire].

What were your first roles?

Nduhukire: My first role was Margaret when I was eight years old in a film Journey to Jamaa.

Kamanzi: Oh that is where I come in, my first role, I was Rachel’s stunt double for that film because she could not swim. But it was my next role that helped me get my first guitar.

It was something about domestic violence directed by Sharpe Ssewali, my mother was acting as my mum. I used money from that role to buy my first guitar.

How did you get into Sanyu and Prestige?

Nduhukire: People do not believe this story, I saw a poster on Matthew’s [Nabwiso] page and I gave it a try. We auditioned at Ndere Centre, Ntinda I gave it like 600 per cent. On the day after my high school graduation, specifically July 18, 2020, I received a call at 8am.

They called me for a table reading. I told dad, who dropped me off and we signed contracts. I did not know it was going to be a big deal. Well they told us the show was going to be a big deal but I had heard that way too many times. Anyway, it turned out big.

Kamanzi: Nana Kagga had called my mother, she needed some help for this show she was working on. Being my mother’s handbag, I went along for no particular reason.

So, we got there and people were doing a table reading, I was only there for vibes. You know my mother prides in introducing us to new people and it is like me and Nana just clicked. She told me there was a role they were yet to fill and I was given lines to audition and that is how I ended up as Daniella on Prestige.

Who is the biggest cheerleader of the other among you two?

Nduhukire: The obvious answer is Kamanzi but it is not the truest… Kamanzi is a loud cheerleader but I am the biggest.

Kamanzi: Rachel, I compliment you all the time…. It is just that when Rachel compliments you, she means it. Nduhukire interjects You complimented me yesterday and I almost choked.

Kamanzi: It should not matter who cheers more, we both cheer each other.

Nduhukire: Yes, but some cheer more, I am some.

Kamanzi, you are releasing new music, tell us about the music.

Kamanzi: Yes I am, it has been a long time coming. For some time, it felt like everyone knew what Kamanzi should do with her music except Kamanzi. All these years after singing covers and writing for others, now the opportunities are more practical.