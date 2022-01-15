This football can do what politics cannot

Iwas having lunch with a friend from Yemen, a female refugee who had to leave her war-torn country, and flee with her family after her husband was released from prison. Her husband had been incarcerated and persecuted for his religious beliefs.

My friend and her family, and others that I know, never wanted to leave their motherland, they were neither looking for greener pastures nor did they want material prosperity. They simply had to leave for fear of life.

Their story is a sad one, but their determination to remain steadfast until the doors open again and they return home, is simply amazing. In a country such as Luxembourg, where there are three official languages, English not being among them, these brave souls, have managed to find their way around.

In a matter of weeks, albeit with many challenges, they joined language courses and found the best route to their destination by bus and tram. The younger ones also joined language courses while starting school in an environment profoundly different from their country.

You will appreciate this level of achievement if you read a bit about Yemen, and how little progress has been lately achieved, in a country that was once the bread basket of that region.

The current situation has basic infrastructure, a weak economy and a patriarchal culture that leaves the country limping behind its neighbours, also because women, half of the society are not given a chance to help build their devastated nation.

This, in a land that was once called ‘The Happy Yemen’, history will not forget one of the most prominent queens of all times who hailed from there, Balqees, the Queen of Sheba, known for her divine wisdom and faith.

Back to our lunch discussions that was also dominated by the latest win of the Yemen’s under 15 football team, who won the west Asian junior championship beating hosts Saudi Arabia.

For Yemenites, this was not just a normal victory, this win brought an unprecedented sense of unity between a deeply divided nation. As jubilations took off, someone said that football shoes did what politicians could not do, to bring together Yemenites to celebrate.

I have written several articles about this magic game called football, and how for so many years now, it has not lost its greatness to any other game or sport.