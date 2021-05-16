This is the spirit of Eid that was

Sunday May 16 2021
Masaka City County Sheikh Twaha Bugembe delivers Eid sermon at Masaka Main Mosque. PHOTO/MALIK FAHAD JJINGO.

Summary

  • The festival after fasting!  On  Thursday, Muslims world over celebrated Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan. We bring you this year’s Eid prayers in photos  from different parts of the country, writes Promise Twinamukye
By Promise Twinamukye

What would life be like  without festivals/party! Despite the Covid-19 pandemic effects, the Muslim brethren managed to make it through Ramadan, the month of fasting . Eid al-Fitr, one of the religion’s principal festivals had to happen. you know a few things about  this fete.

Eid al-Fitr means “the feast of breaking the fast.” The fast, in this instance, is Ramadan, which recalls the revealing of the Koran to Prophet Muhammad and requires Muslims to fast from sunrise to sundown for a month. 

Many Ugandan Muslims attended prayers at mosques, gave charity to the poor in the form of food (so they could  enjoy the Eid spirit) as well and have a feast.

Eid al-Fitr features two to three days of celebrations that include special morning prayers. People greet each other with “Eid Mubarak,” (Blessed Eid) and with formal embraces. Sweet dishes are prepared at home and gifts are given to children and to those in need. In addition, Muslims are encouraged to forgive and seek forgiveness. Practices vary from country to country.

In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday.

Sheikh Shaban Mubajje, during Eid prayers at Uganda National Mosque, Old Kampala, implored the President to release the political prisoners now that the elections are over, saying that some of them are Muslims and would love to celebrate Eid with their families, according to Daily Monitor.

