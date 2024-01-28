Tina breathes communication

Tell us about yourself...

My name is Tina Wamala. I am a seasoned communications expert with more than 12 years’ experience. I rose to fame when I hosted Day Breaker, a breakfast show on Record TV and I am credited for being the pioneer of breakfast shows in Uganda.

I love film, and I am trying to develop my script writing skills. I am a decent photographer and videographer as well.

What have you been up to lately?

I am a communications specialist with the British High Commission Kampala. That is my day job and I am the president of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) which is also a demanding job.

I am also pursuing my certification in International Public Relations which is no mean feat.

What do you look back at and wish you did better?

None whatsoever, I believe everything that happens in life happens for a reason and we grow stronger from our experiences whether good or bad.

I also believe with every experience we have encountered there is a lesson to learn.

What is your most memorable travel destination and why?

I love France, it is a beautiful country with picturesque scenery, the people, the culture, the infrastructure, everything about the country is just magnificent.

What time do you wake up and what do you do first before anything?

I wake up at 5am because I need to drop off my daughter at school and the first thing I do is pray followed by showering.

What are some of your achievements?

Wow, quite a number in terms of my career but I can highlight my career growth over the years as a young naive journalist who has made massive contributions to the PR industry both in the private and public sector, and being at the helm of PRAU.

What are some of the challenges you have encountered that have made you a better person?

Almost every environment I have been in has been difficult. This ranges from learning the work culture, structure and systems, managing expectations, to people dynamics.

I am a very strong person who easily adapts and embraces whatever environment I find myself in which has immensely helped me overcome any challenges. I always look on the bright side of things and look for the positives in any situation.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Know your worth.

Your favourite meal?

I love chicken cooked in any way to be honest. Give me chicken any day.

Your favourite drink?

For soft drinks, definitely Mountain Dew and for alcoholic beverages, I prefer cocktails and Smirnoff.

Wh o are your role models?

I love strong women, women of valour and substance so I admire women in my circles. I also admire Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

What books are you reading?

Because I am a student at the moment, the books I am reading are purely academic.

I hightly recommend the PR Handbook for those trying to navigate our industry, to get top tips and guidance on the the changing landscape of PR.

What are your hobbies?

Some of my hobbies include going to the gym, watching movies, travelling and video editing.

I love photography - after all they say photos speak 1000 words.

How do you go about a bad day?

I have a sweet tooth so nothing picks me up better than a chocolate bar. It is not healthy but it does wonders.

I also de-stress by watching a movie or series. I am a huge fan of horrors and investigation shows.

My daughter is also a great stress reliever, she has jokes for days so talking to her helps me on a bad day.

FIVE top tips for communication experts

1. Learn and learn. The communications industry is continually evolving so keep yourself up to date with the latest trends and developments to stay relevant. This involves attending industry sessions (symposiums, benchmarking and acadmic sessions plus webinars).

2. ⁠Get a mentor: Someone who you can learn from and be inspired by. One who will challenge you to set your bar high, expose you to all the intricacies of communications so that you are abreast with the industry and what it takes to be a good at the trade.