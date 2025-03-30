Tips to help children when parents face bad publicity

Lady X was in the news for her nudes. Politician Y was in the papers for stealing billions of shillings meant for some poor area in one of this country’s region. Musician Z’s academic grades were all over social media not for her stellar performance but due to the fact that she “led the class from the back.”

These individuals are public figures who attract news for what they do (and don’t do). And if they have children, you can be sure that they (children) will be affected in more ways than one such as:

1. Emotional and psychological impact

Consider a child of say 12 years of age whose parent has been jailed for fraud or whatever. No matter how strong they are, he/she may experience heightened levels of stress, confusion, guilt, anxiety, or fear about being judged or ridiculed because of their parent’s conduct.

They might experience symptoms of low self-esteem which might result in a diminished sense of self-worth. They might feel conflicted or even blame themselves for their parent's actions, even though it is not their fault.

2. Social isolation and bullying

Classmates or friends might treat the affected children differently due to the family’s public image, leading to social isolation or peer rejection. These children may also become targets of bullying or teasing, both in-person and online trolling, as a result of association with their parent’s negative publicity.

3. Academic and behavioural challenges

When the negative publicity takes a toll on the child's mental health, they may decline in academic performance. The stress and distraction from the situation may impact their concentration and performance in school. Some children may additionally withdraw from social circles as a way of coping with the emotional turmoil.

My friend Bruno, 43, explains: “My father was a high-ranking government official in the early 90s. Then, a tabloid started publishing negative stuff about him related to chasing women. The truth is that my old man was popular with the women.

I ended up being the subject of ridicule in high school because we shared a family name and I was easily identifiable. I was called nicknames and made fun of. I lost concentration, my grades plummeted, I was depressed for long periods of time and that O-Level was the worst I have ever performed.”

Thankfully, he later pulled himself up in A-Level and earned a government scholarship.

“Since then I have learnt that what parents do affect their children positively or negatively, so I am always careful with how I carry myself in public. If not for anything but to protect my children.”

4. Breakdown in family relationships

Public scrutiny can put extra pressure on family relationships, sometimes causing conflicts, strained relationships, and communication breakdowns. Additionally, parents during this time may be under stress from negative publicity that they might become less emotionally available to support their children.



5. Long-term negative implications

The effects of parent’s bad publicity on children can linger, potentially affecting the child’s future social interactions, career opportunities, or relationships. It might cause them to be stigmatised, compounding their identity issues, especially if they feel defined by their family’s public image.

Addressing these consequences early, with professional guidance and a supportive environment can help mitigate some of the long-term negative effects on a child’s well-being. A child’s response, however, may depend on their age, maturity, and the severity of the situation.

Here are some general guidelines for how parents can help their children cope in such times:

Stay calm and seek support

The affected parent should talk to their child or children not to feel responsible for their parent's actions. If the parent cannot talk to their child, they can ask a trusted adult (family member, teacher, and counsellor) to do it so they help this child to process their emotions.

Limit children’s access to social media interactions and news exposure

I recently saw a child who engaged in a war of words with the public on social media when his father was checked into a hospital for some sickness related to drunkenness. And what made matters worse was that he was not defending but bashing his father and the public alike!

This left many people wondering what kind of child this is but had the mother stepped in and held the boy off social media, maybe the situation would not have attracted the attention it did. Parents need to talk to their children not to engage in online arguments or read and respond to negative public comments. If necessary, ask them to take a break from social media to protect their mental well-being.

Empower children to respond only when necessary

Parents should empower younger children to ignore or redirect conversations. Older children can use neutral responses like, "I’d rather not discuss this issue" or "This is a private family matter.” If they need to defend their parent, it should be done with caution and maturity.

Remind children to rely on family unity

It is in such difficult times that family unity is crucial and most needed. It is when families should rally together to defend and protect their own.

Viccy Ahebwe, a community psychologist, advises parents to discuss the situation openly and reassure the children, guiding them on handling questions and comments from outsiders.

“They should emphasise that a parent’s mistake or controversy does not define the children, so they should learn to ignore.”

Teach children to develop resilience and perspective

Remind them that bad publicity fades over time, so they should not worry about it for long. Rather encourage them to focus on their academics, hobbies, and friendship. This actually helps them maintain a sense of normalcy. If they are bullied, they should be encouraged to report it to concerned authorities rather than engage in conflicts, fights, and arguments.

Take the children out of the toxic situation

If all measures fail, if the situation is toxic, then a parent should consider taking the children out of the situation, say by relocating them to another part of the country or abroad.

James* (not real name) says he was embroiled in a publicity situation that affected him and his family negatively.