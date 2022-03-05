To Jerusalem I made it

Masada and Dead Sea in Israel are amazing sites. PHOTO/NET

By  Nafha Maani Ebrahimi

What you need to know:

  • Going to a city of an array of Arabs felt different.

Most of us have cities on our bucket lists, for different reasons, this can be historical, sentimental or any other reason. One of the cities that was on my list is definitely the city of Jerusalem in Israel.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.