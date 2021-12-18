To party or to protest

Police clear barricades mounted by protestors in Europe recently. PHOTOT/COURTESY

By  Nafha Maani Ebrahimi

What you need to know:

  • How a protest turned into street jam.

Last week,  a friend and I went to the Centre of Luxembourg City to check the Christmas market that is very colourful during this time of the year. We knew that the previous week there had been huge demonstrations in the centre of Luxembourg city against Covid -19 checks, masks and  vaccination.

