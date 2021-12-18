To party or to protest

Last week, a friend and I went to the Centre of Luxembourg City to check the Christmas market that is very colourful during this time of the year. We knew that the previous week there had been huge demonstrations in the centre of Luxembourg city against Covid -19 checks, masks and vaccination.

There was also a big gathering near the residence of the Prime Minister of Luxembourg where protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at his doorstep.

We did not think that this would happen again this week, we were wrong. Protesters were present, police had blocked most of the roads in the city centre to avoid any confrontation. This had caused mammoth traffic jams around the city as drivers tried to find alternative routes back home.

When we came out of the parking lot, there were crowds of protesters in front of us, holding different banners, claiming their freedom of choice when it comes to vaccination against Covid-19.

And because there were some incidents in the week before, this time round, we witnessed a huge presence of armed anti-riot police and normal police, several armoured cars and ambulances were also present. There was even a chopper hovering the area to monitor the situation.

For a calm and eventless city, such as Luxembourg, this looked like a Hollywood action film. I really thought I was in a huge American city where the presence of the forces was clear.

We made our way, through the protesters who were also using some kind of black smoke that had a nasty smell. The road was of course empty of cars so it was easy to get to the centre. However, as we started our shopping we heard noises of the protesters that had moved towards the centre.

On the other side and at the entrance of the Christmas market, more civilised people were lining up to show their Covid vaccination certificates in order to access the market.

Needless to say, none of the protesters were wearing masks. As we were making our way back to the parking lot, it was already dark and some of the protesters left the scene leaving behind others who played music and danced. It was interesting to see how the angry protesters had now turned this into a street jam.