To those born on Uganda's Independence Day...

Ritah Kemigisa, Advocacy & Communication Associate

“Independence, apart from the generalised and assumed definition restricted to political independence, means to be free from anything, including emotional attachments. Independence means the ability to be who I want to be, make my own decisions without consulting anyone, and freely expressing my thoughts and ideas without fear of being judged,” Kemigisa notes.

She adds that independence is supporting herself financially without depending on anyone.

The communication officer says her birthday is not overshadowed and it is difficult for people to forget her day because every independence anniversary of Uganda marks her birthday.

“My aunt was also born on independence so it becomes equally hard for my family to forget us, they celebrate us instead of the country’s national event,” she adds.

Kemigisa says she celebrates her birthday whenever it clocks midnight on the October 9, she gets on her knees and thanks God for her new year.

“This year’s birthday has been special for me because it was the first one I was celebrating while off duty,” she remarks.

Christopher Kisa Ebenezer, Lecturer at Gulu University

“Independence Day is very special. When people make proclamations and decrees for Uganda, I also believe it comes to me and I partake of it,” Kisa says.

He adds that his birthday cannot be interrupted, it is a holiday, a time to rest, reflect and meditate.

“Independence means a moment of reflections, speaking and prevailing at the important gateway,” he continues.

Kisa explains that his birthday is not overshadowed by Independence celebrations, he rather finds the Independence expressions exciting.

“It is a wonder to me that I was born on such a day, the different declarations I receive from others are always so nice and full of life,” the lecturer notes.

His birthday, he says, this year found him at a marrieds’ conference, but he was surprised with a cake and celebration.

“Whether I celebrate it or not, God works everything out. When I was at the marrieds’ conference, I kept telling the couples that God wants us to grow in oneness,” he says. Little did he know that it was going to be a big celebration of his birthday.

Alice Kansiime, Training Consultant and Business Coach

Growing up Kansiime loved celebrating birthdays but had never paid attention to the importance Independence Day carried. Along the way, she noticed how great the day is countrywide. Today, her story is different.

“Whenever we celebrate Uganda’s Independence, I look at myself as a hero and it gives me satisfaction to have a day recognised nationwide, it is as if the whole country stops to celebrate me,” she remarks.

The consultant says independence means a state of peace in her body, heart and soul. She adds that this peace surpasses all human understanding.

“Having peace does not necessarily mean everything is okay in life and moving in the right direction, it means you make a deliberate choice to find rest and contentment each day,” she says. Kansiime notes that peace is a choice to celebrate and live each day as it comes with hope and expectations for better things ahead.

Eria Kalemba, clearing agent at Ard Freight Uganda Limited

“My interpretation of independence first of all is being in a free state, self-government where you set your own rules and regulations. You have your own constitution to follow and you are not under anyone’s guidance,” Kalemba says.

He adds that Independence is similar to getting married and being in your own house, the parents are not going to tell one what to do in their house.

“You are in your house and whatever you come across is your responsibility,” he notes.

Kalemba says he is humbled to have his birthday on the special day , however, his birthday is not obscured by the national celebrations.

“The fact that it is a public holiday; many people stay at their homes relaxing and so when I shared on social media that it was my birthday, I got positive responses and great wishes from people as the news spread. People celebrated it with me, showed me love and gifted me,” the clearing agent continues.

“It was awesome, created a vibrant aura and it was beyond what I was expecting,” Kalemba says.

He had an outing with his peers.

“There were many people celebrating their birthdays on Independence, one could not feel the Monday blues, but I got to celebrate my birthday with those who love and cherish me more,” he says.

Derrick Conrad Sigowa, Pastor

“Independence is the responsibility we have to deal with the results of our choices and actions,” Pastor Sigowa says.

He adds that his birthday is not overshadowed, it is convenient to have a birthday on a public holiday it is easy to rest.

“I celebrate the day with family and friends depending on who is available that particular year,” he explains.

Charlotte Uhuru Erisah, Medical records officer, Infectious Disease Institute

“It is the day a country is free and we are reborn. We are always new every year so independence is like a new year for our country.

“Myself, I turn a year older,” she says.

Uhuru enjoyed her birthday this year. “We went out and I had dinner with my friends family,” she continues.

This year has so far been the best, because she received a new car as a birthday gift from her boyfriend.

“I was so excited and my friends celebrated with me. It was so beautiful and unexpected,” says Uhuru.