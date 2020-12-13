Tooro kingdom mourns loss of cultural custodian

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

The passing of Charles Karugaba Muhanga Apuuli left a gap too big to be filled. Karugaba 72, was the palace chief (Kibale) at Karuzika, Tooro Kingdom. Because of his vast knowledge of the culture and history of Tooro and Bunyoro kingdoms, he was referred to as the Encyclopedia of the Tooro Kingdom. The monarchist commonly known by his pet name Apuuli, served for more than 20 years as Kibale for the kings (King Oyo and his late father Olimi Kaboyo).

His belief was that traditional institutions are the basis of building the modern society, that the destruction of traditional institutions and culture was the reason why many nations of Africa experienced political turmoil.

According to the Tooro Kingdom administration, someone of Apuuli’s stature is rare to find because few have the in-depth knowledge needed for such a role. Apuuli was laid to rest on November 30 in Kanyadahi village, in Ruteete Sub-county, Burahya County, Kabarole District.

His peers say Apuuli was always passionate about the history and ethnicities of the Great Lakes region of Africa, discussing politics and debating national issues. He was also a generous friend who loved reading and sharing his knowledge with others.

The Tooro Kingdom deputy prime minister Harriet Nyakake described the late Karugaba as a person who loved the culture of Tooro and even up to the time of his death many people were still approaching him to drink from his inexhaustible fountain of knowledge.

“Karugaba is among the people who worked with the late King Orimi Kaboyo the father of King Oyo.He was there when our current King (Oyo) was born, at the time of his enthronement and he went ahead to work in his administration as Kibale up to the time of death,” Nyakake says.

Nyakake says Karugaba’s role at Karuziika palace was to receive visitors and take them on tours around the palace while imparting to them the history of Tooro Kingdom, a role he performed to perfection. This made him popular with historians around the world.

“He was the person many university students doing research about Tooro Kingdom and culture turned to for reliable information. We have lost a person of high integrity, royal to his kingdom and culture,” Nyakake says with grief.

The Tooro Kingdom deputy information minister Vincent Mugume described him as a great encyclopedia of the kingdom who was well versed with knowledge about the history of the kingdom and he was a dedicated royal servant of the King.

“We would like to thank God for his life and his contribution to the development of the Tooro Kingdom and love for the preservation of our traditional heritage. As a kingdom we will miss the knowledge that he always shared freely,” Mugume says.

He said Karugaba was part of the Tooro Kingdom delegation that agitated for the restoration of the kingdom.

Karugaba’s children Charles Nyakatura, Judith Mbabazi and David Gumisiriza described their father as a dotting parent who loved all his children, grandchildren equally.

Justine Basemera, his sister, says their brother took traditional roles seriously and set out to nurture every child he met. He was a strong advocate of education and enabled many to attain it.

“When I was young, he used to take me to school at Buhinga Primary School in Fort Portal using his bicycle. Most of my classmates thought he was my father because of the way he invested in my studies. In addition to formal education, he always wanted to teach us about our own history taking his time to teach us about our clans and their origins,” says Basemera.

Before his death, Karugaba was in the final stages of publishing his book with more information about the history of Tooro.

Background

Charles Karugaba Muhanga Apuulu was born on January 28, 1948. Hewent to Kahinju and Rwengoma primary schools and Kibiito where he received junior school education.

After studies he went to Booma where he began working for an Indian business. In 1972, when President Idi Amin deported Asians, Charles joined the public works department of the ministry of local government as a radio supervisor of Tooro District and retired in 1996.

A hardworking person, in addition to his royal duties, Apuuli in 2017, started working with Gold FM radio in Fort Portal where he was doing a radio programme about Tooro culture.