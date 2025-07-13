Topless in town: What my daughter saw on a family day out

There is this saying that every market has its madman. And just two weeks ago, my sister reminded me of the mentally disturbed character, who used to roam the streets around our childhood home. She even remembered his name! (Or rather, the name that people called him—he was named after a certain town in the northern part of Kenya).

Well, a week ago, my family and I stumbled upon someone of the same persuasion as our childhood neighbourhood madman. It was a public holiday and some streets were closed for food trucks, dance shows, games and the like.

There was a woman in the crowd, perhaps middle- aged. Clean-looking. You wouldn’t have thought something was wrong with her until my youngest daughter pointed out, “Look Mum! That lady is not wearing anything on top!” I was focused on getting to the next street, so by the time I whipped my head around I could only see her back, which confirmed that truly, she had woken up that morning, gotten ready for the day and left with nothing to cover her upper body.

The funniest thing is that she was wearing shorts. Maybe I’m an extremist, but I don’t see the point of doing things halfway. If she felt comfortable on a very crowded street downtown ‘treating’ people to the spectacle of her topless self, why not just remove everything and remain with her shoes alone?

I was horrified and disgusted. I had no words and I was furious that my little one had to see something like that. Tufiakwa! Abomination!

To imagine that this person walked past other people, drove past other people, went home to a house where there were other people … and not one person could ask her why she was roaming around without her clothes. All in the name of 'freedom’.

Well, if others are free to be insane, then I rejoice in my freedom to be sane. Brethren, there is no moral to this story. But if what I saw is freedom, I gladly embrace my chains, conventional dressing and all. Hang on to your sanity!

Stella Rop

Dispatches from Canada



