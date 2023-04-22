Transforming society through men’s fellowship

On a scorching Saturday afternoon, over 50,000 men from all walks of life converged at Kololo Independence ground in Kampala for the sixth edition of the annual men’s conference entitled, Men Gather.

The event organised by Phaneroo Ministries International was attended by students, the ‘corporates’ , businesspeople, young and olds, all smartly dressed in branded Phaneroo items such as black T-shirts, caps and umbrellas.

According to Apostle Grace Lubega, the Ministry lead, this movement is designed to impact on the lives of men.

He says, “Men have a higher chance of being victims in homicides than women, the recent survey has shown that 80 percent of victims are men and they are the most killed people in the world.”

Apostle Lubega says 93 per cent of the incarcerations in the world are men, saying men are the most dysfunctional people in the world and some claiming they were not fathered right, taught right, and society has not favoured them.

The discussions that were intended towards enhancing a consistent relationship with God among men highlighted different aspects on family, finances and mentorship.

Family and leadership

Concerning family and raising up children, married men and fathers were urged to create a family altar with God where they meet as family and pray together.

Apostle Lubega says , “You (men) might not be there every day, but make sure your house prayers every day, it’s very hard for the child to lose the way when you pray with them.”

Fathers were also cautioned to share scriptures when they are growing because it may save them many atrocities and invest time in children because we have short time on earth to spend with the children saying “the time on earth we have is to invest time in our children and every time you with your child leave a seed in them.” (….teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest…Deuteronomy 6;7)

Roger Mugisha, one of the panelists and a father of 10 children at the event, urged men who want to grow in God and Spirit to find someone whom they can submit to saying that during his early years the world had taken him up.

Mugisha told a story of his early years when he had just converted to Christianity, how he was judged by the world because of his passing not until he had to submit to fatherhood who helped him to transform his life.

As a father of 10, Mugisha advised fathers to always make it a routine in their homes to pray with their children.

Francis Mayanja, an elder pastor urged them to rise up and play their responsibility as men in society saying men are the priesthood of the house but they have given up on their roles in leadership concerning managing the family.

Pastor Peter Kasirivu of Gaba Community Church, urges married men to always go back home early so that they have supper with their family saying it will help them to know what their children are going through.

Relationships and dating

Pastor Kasiliviu while addressing men said during their time dating used to happen at church premises, prayer meeting and sacred places where prohibited, he however noted that times have changed.

He advised young men to first observe someone for some time before submitting an application and urged young men to stop wasting women’s time if they are not ready to marry them.

He says “Marry people you are acquainted with and observe them before you. Observe people before you take in an application, the challenge when you ask someone for a cup of coffee, is like you have said “I am marrying you tomorrow.”

Adding on “And when you say that you are not interested after taking someone for five cups of coffee, someone will take as break up yet in the first time you were not interested, so it’s good when you first observe people.”

Mayanja advised young men at the conference to first know what they want before dating and also treat their wives the way they want their daughters to be treated in marriages

“First take the cost, what do you want as a person, (sit with yourself first suppose one of you wants to build a towel. Will he first sit down and estimate the cost to see if he has enough money..Luke 14;28¬), put a vision of what you want and observe from a distance and by the time you invite that person you will be knowing.” Mayanja said

Apostle Lubega urged young men to first concentrate on making money before they think of marriage.

Quick notes