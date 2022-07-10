Travelling through wine, a glass a time

They say you cannot learn about a place that much if you haven’t tasted their food.

For instance, there isn’t a country without some form of a national dish; these foods form some sort of an identity for these places that if you visit, you must at least taste these foods. The visit won’t count if you fail to.

Talk about visiting Mexico and not trying out Tacos, Italy and not trying the spaghetti bolognese and the Irish stew in Ireland.

For every country or society you visit, there is that food drink that brings out the best of them. Some may not be a staple as such, but a big part of their culture.

Take an example of Germany and beer, it is a big part of their culture, even when they did not invent it.

But, the way Germany carries their beer culture is the same way Italians revere wine.

Italy takes its wine seriously: combine a long history of wine-making (all the way back to Greek colonisation) with an ideal climate and over a million vineyards, and you can see why Italy takes the top spot as the world’s wine producer. Italian wine is as popular at home as it is around the world, and the country produces about 42 to 51 million hectolitres per year, or one-quarter of global production. There are over 500 grape varieties planted in Italy’s vineyards, and both red and white wines are produced.

Thus it is not very surprising when Harriet Zaffoni talks about wine passionately - she’s the proprietor of Harkiss Wines, she’s often in between Kampala and Roma thus, her collection shows a person that has studied their wine and carefully selected it.

For instance, where most Ugandans will start their wine talk with the red grape cabernet sauvignon from South Africa, particularly from the Western Cape, Harriet will want to know about its age.

Because in Uganda, most people are buying and later selling wines that are not ready - Harriet says wines vary in fruit and acidity and thus, can not be ready at the same time.

She says much as there is a growing wine culture, it almost has to be natural, and that is what she is doing with Harkiss Wines, a wine and spirits place whose bias is wines that she says are served and consumed the way they are meant to be served.

Located in Akright City along Entebbe Road, Harkiss Wines wants to position itself as a place people come to consume and learn about wine. Partly Italian, Harriet is of course skewed towards Italian, French and Spanish wines, the three world leading wine producing countries. But there are also a few brands from other top ten countries: Argentina, South Africa and Chile.

What makes wine from different countries differ from each other is the weather of these countries. The difference in the weather and regions where all the grapes are grown makes each wine bottle coming out of a different vineyard almost distinctively different from the other. For instance, even when all grapes could be red, by region, grapes from vineyards in Florence can’t produce wine with the same aroma and scent as those from Perugia, even when all these are places within Italy. Thus through a glass, one distinctively travels from one province to the next.

Much as Harkiss is trying to introduce the wine language to a community mostly used to whisky and beers, she says there is indeed an audience for wine in Uganda.

“There are people that have come here and actually know exactly what they want from the type to the year,”she says.

The goal is to have such clients while teaching others things such as pairing foods, for instance, some people take the wrong wines with the wrong foods or miss an opportunity when they bypass a cabernet while having a steak.

“It’s a journey, we have a lot of plans to see the public catch up, there is a lot we are looking forward to especially as the year goes on,” she says.