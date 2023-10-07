Trip to China that fascinated journalist Githuku from all angles

On Sunday, August 14, three of my colleagues from Nation Media Group and I set out on a journey to People’s Republic of China.

The trip’s main purpose was a seminar on radio, television and video production using modern technologies, sponsored by the ministry of Commerce in China for Belt and Road Countries, with support from NMG-U.

Daniel Kibet from NTV and I, were to use a company car, while Allan Chekwech and Faith Amongin from Daily Monitor used private means. Well, we set off at around 2pm from Serena, en route to Entebbe International Airport.

Bonnie, the driver assigned to us, was quite swift, but on entry to the airport, there was this crazy traffic. I do not know whether it is just me, or others can also notice that a lot of Ugandans are leaving the country. I mean the airport is busier now than ever, especially since the Covid pandemic.

Anyway, as you can imagine, in a busy airport, the traffic had to be crazy. Luckily for us, the NTV-branded, double-cabin, had a celebrity seating next to the driver. I am talking about Sudhir

Byaruhanga, who was en route to DR Congo for duty.

We, being lucky, managed to use the VIP lounge (courtesy of the celebrity), who attracted the attention of pretty much everyone, from security guards, police officers, ‘omuntu wa wansi’ and all the others whoset their eyes on him. Many years in the media industry for him worked in our favour.

Off to China

In no time, we boarded Ethiopian Airlines to Bole International Airport in Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia, and later on another to Beijing, China.

On arrival, the Chinese people, just as we expected, were quite hospitable. What stood out for me immediately was how we were able to Navigate language barrier, since a number of the ones we interacted with, had a fair knowledge of English, for our sake.

China being an ‘economy open to the world,’ has heavily invested in English as a medium of communication for people dealing with international visitors from the airport to historical sites, marketplaces among other common spaces utilised by international guests in the country, amidst their cherished language, the Mandarin Chinese, spoken in Mainland China.

Even in the streets, the ones who did not speak English could very much try to say “Hello”, “No English”, “Can I take photo?”, among several other phrases. It was a challenge for me who was visiting their land and the only word I was confident with was “Nihao” (meaning hello) which I had heard repetitively in the plane and learnt, out of curiosity. Lo and behold, our trip was full of surprises.

Maybe not so much of a cultural shock, I mean, because social media has done a ‘great job’ in orienting everyone, but the surprises of finding out just how friendly the Chinese people are, how ‘original’ things are and how delicious their food actually is.

Contrary to popular belief from social media, I enjoyed proper delicacies whether in our official residences, random restaurants in Beijing and Harbin City, and even the streets, so yeah, from their food, language, culture, doctrine, historical sites and mannerisms, to mention but a few, it was all phenomenal.

We interacted with the people in different spheres. I remember my Jamaican friend telling me, “These people work like ants”. He meant how hard they actually work. At first, I imagined it was because of the fact that the sun rises by 5am (in summer which is when we visited), and that they had no choice, but I later realised that it was just innate.

They do not waste time; they have a large nation to build and an even larger economy to sustain.

Fascinating

Two weeks quickly faded away, where we had a lot to learn a lot in terms of technology and media and were privileged to interact with some of the best 5G technologies, superb, converged newsrooms and my favourite part, their poverty alleviation programmes, which are a representation of their hard work.

On the eve of flying back to Africa, I remember my friend from South Sudan and I were standing outside a certain Russian market in Beijing, after our last batch of shopping, and he whispered to my ear, “Bro, let us run and start a life here.”

However funny the joke was, I understood his point of view. The country, being a first-world economy, is well built, the people industrious and friendly, and a relatively cheaper lifestyle compared to many other first-world economies. Current statistics indicate that it is the second most powerful economy on earth after US, and that could be something to admire.