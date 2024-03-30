Trust your gut feeling

A couple of weeks ago I had a nail infection which seemed manageable until it was no longer manageable, with my usual doctor away on vacation, I drove to the emergency room in one of the biggest and most important hospitals in Luxembourg. After a white night of excruciating pain, it was another two hours wait to see the doctor who had the shift that morning, meanwhile I was given the impression by the staff that there were indeed more important cases than my thumb, curved in my pain I accepted the fact that if an emergency came it will be another long wait. My problem was that this particular hospital did receive a patient a couple of years ago who was indeed in critical condition, he was badly diagnosed and two days later when the proper diagnosis was made, it was too late, yes, I did lose my late husband in the same hospital, so much for European standards and for bragging about hospitals in this part of the world!

After the long wait, a young doctor did appear and “glanced” at my thumb and his first words were: I will not touch your finger! I will prescribe you antibiotics, and as he was rushing off, I held his hand and told him that I was in a terrible pain, he said I will prescribe you painkillers! Off I went holding my right hand closer to my heart, seeking some warmth. Next day I tried to find a doctor to examine my situation and of course this is Luxembourg, to find an urgent appointment is not easy and many doctors have stopped taking in new patients! My gut feeling was pushing me to find a solution and it crossed my mind to send an email to my dermatologist with whom I have a good understanding, I sent him a picture of my thumb, he replied by giving me the name of another hospital . I arrived at the emergency room and as soon as the doctor saw my finger he asked me what was I waiting for? I told him my story with the other hospital, amidst his deep surprise at their reaction, he asked an immediate presence of a surgeon , this was followed by another shocked doctor who immediately started a surgical procedure after warning me that two more days and my thumb would have been beyond saving! I have to admit that it has been a long time since I have been shaken to my core like I did when she told me that my thumb would have been amputated!