Trying to be the best mother at all costs

Agnes Ndyajunwa, a mother of six talks about life without a husband and raising her children. Photos | Abubaker Lubowa.

By  Esther Tusiime Byoona

What you need to know:

  • Agnes Ndyajunwa met her husband Godfrey Ndyajunwa at Kyamate Primary School in Ntungamo District. There were school competitions and she was participating in running.