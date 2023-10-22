Tucked away from the city hustle and bustle

Located on Kumukaga-Nfufu Road in Seguku about six miles from Kampala city, the NLJosephine apartments are approximately 30 kilometres away from Entebbe International Airport.

At the property, one is within reach to the city, yet tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Depending on your stay, we learnt that one can get a discount and access spacious rooms and a serene environment for work trips, daycations, vacations and family getaways.

Work

Joel Kamukama says his visit at the property helped him reflect more on work strategies which the environment offered.

“I needed a quiet space in the outskirts of Kampala to concentrate on my business planning and a friend referred me to this place which was accommodative and conducive for my work,” Kamukama shares.

“It was easy for me to receive the shipment for my business too during my stay here since I had easy access to short routes and to the airport before offloading.”

With the unpredictable power outages, one is rest assured of standby and backup generator, plus internet to keep your work flow fluid.

To enjoy the views, the balconies are built strategically. Even then, you can make your meal and enjoy it from such a vantage point. With the landscape of urban living, one can still connect with the greenery and smell of coffee and crops of the surrounding gardens.

In case you do not want to get over worked in the kitchen, there is a provision for a chef. And if you do not have time for the chores therein, there is an option for housekeeping to take charge of all your tedious tasks while you relax.

Cost and meals

At Shs205,000 per night, which is below the market price, you can enjoy a full space to call home on your short or long stay at the apartments.

Meals at a low budget from a nearby restaurant could handle all your meal cravings. The catering services provide traditional meals ranging from matooke, groundnut paste with fish, vegetables among others at a delivery fee.

Access

For Felly Noor, her stay in the country was quite challenging since she did not know most routes in the neighbourhood until she discovered the apartments.

She says, “The place is near a number of amenities and it was easy for me to access any service but still keep within my area which reduced the burden of getting to some essentials.”

Being situated near the highway, the property is close to more facilities such as health services, easy means of transport by road.

Suzan Byereeta, the proprietor, says there is a standby nurse to respond to any emergencies at the property.

“Clients have access to spacious rooms ranging from 15.2 square metres for bedrooms, sitting lounge 25.4sqm, kitchen area 8.2sqm, and balcony spaces 10.14 with extra provisions for activities of occupants.”