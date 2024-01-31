Turn each day into an opportunity to win

The sooner we learn that every action or inaction we take ultimately contributes to the quality of our lives the better we will live. This thinking helps us decide if we are going to be the kind of people who make things happen or those to whom things happen. There is nothing wrong with choosing to live your life either way but it is important to make that decision deliberately.

Recognising that we actually do have power over our lives will give us purpose and the confidence to take entirely different kinds of actions every day. Imagine how confident you would be if you knew without a doubt that the brick you put on your life today will inevitably become the foundation of your entire life.

Many of us start the year with a lot of focus, intention and purpose but as days turn into weeks and we begin facing one challenge after another, we begin to lose our confidence. Yet without confidence, we lose that energy that gives a deeper sense of certainty and is required to make the impossible possible. Without confidence, we will not be able to remain unwavering in the face of other people’s beliefs, systemic obstacles and emotional triggers. It is important to note that confidence is neither that ugly bravado that gets in everyone’s face nor is it an excuse to avoid self-reflection or feedback. True confidence allows us to stay in full alignment while remaining open to new perspectives and important reflections. It comes from perfect background work and precise preparation.

For this kind of preparation, look no further than The Art of War by Sun Tzu. This little dynamite of instruction was written in the 1600s to guide army generals in combat at a time when wars were the easiest ways to get resources, power and authority. Thank God society has since moved on and discovered other ways to prosper without bloodshed.

Even though most people will never step on the frontline, each of us is however, engaged in a battle with one thing or another. It might be a battle with finances, career or family. Whatever it is you are fighting with or against, the principles in this book will give you the kind of insight that will empower you turn each day into an opportunity for victory.

Know when to fight and when not to fight

This year, before you engage in any battle first ask yourself whether it is worth it or necessary because you could spread yourself thinly fighting unnecessary battles that will add nothing to you. As the saying goes, you will not get far if you stop to throw stones at every dog you meet on the way. Not everything that happens around you requires you to react. If you ignore certain things they usually sort themselves out.

How to handle different forces

In your battle, you will be tested by both inferior forces and superior forces. The important point here is to gauge if your rival is superior or inferior to you and use different methods to defeat both. Sometimes we give up when we realise we are up against far stronger forces or we make the mistake of wasting our valuable resources on an inferior force. Tzu says for you to win, you just need to know which tactics to use.

Self-mastery is important

Do you really know who you are? Are you in control of who you are? I have heard people confess that they discovered different things about themselves when faced with a certain challenge. “It was as if I was a different person,” they say. One of the reasons soldiers go through battle simulations is to make sure they react in the only tried and tested way which ultimately makes a difference whether they live or die in battle. It should be the same with you. Before you decide to engage in a battle, first master yourself and train yourself to be the best version of yourself. Then, learn everything you need toabout your enemy. As Tzu notes; “If you know the enemy and you know yourself you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy for every victory gained you will suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself you will succumb to every battle.”

Adapt

Modify your tactics to suit those of your enemies because the opportunity to defeat the enemy is usually provided by the enemy himself. In other words, do not be wise in your own eyes. Have the humility to learn from those people you call your enemies.

Action speaks louder

For every battle, there are advisers and planners. These are battle-hardened experts who have the knowledge you need to win. Seek them out and listen to their advice but do not make the mistake of expecting them to fight your battle for you. The truth is, every battle is unique to the individual. Tzu warns us that; “One may know how to conquer without being able to do it.” In other words, one may have knowledge of how to do something without being able to do it. So, execution is key. Be wary of people who seem to know what and how things should be done in your relationship or work because once given your shoes, they may not be able to walk in them.

It is not over until you say so