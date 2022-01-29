Two egg dishes you ought to try

Eggs are amazing for their versatility and it is not surprising that so elegant an item should turn out to hold a remarkable treasure trove of balanced nutrients among other things: fats, proteins and minerals. Though not commonly known or practised in Uganda, aside from the iconic rolex, eggs and egg dishes may be acceptably served with any meal. Eggs can be served fried, scrambled, boiled, poached, baked, or incorporated into omelettes or into a soufflé, etc. Not to mention countless variations of meat, vegetables or fish in which may or not be folded.

In the strict sense of the word, no egg dish succeeds unless the eggs that are used are strictly fresh which if anything is a factor in Europe and America where eggs by law can be two months old by the time you buy them.

In Uganda in general, the eggs one buys are relatively fresh by comparison so this would not be an issue. With all due respect when cooking eggs, the rule of thumb is to ensure that they are cooked for their delicacy and sensitive response to heat. The only time when heat should be high and brief is when preparing omelettes.

Otherwise, dishes in which eggs predominate are best gently cooked and carefully timed. When combining eggs in custards, soufflés and sauces, let them partially cook on the stored heat in the pan. At all costs, do not put them back on direct heat, because they never will have so satisfactory a texture.

COWBOY EGGS

Serves 4

This is a traditional Spanish and Latin American dish and the only place that I know of in town where it is served is at Café Javas. It makes a great meal for brunch and will impress anyone who is a fan of eggs. These eggs can be baked in the following sauce, or poached or sautéed with the sauce poured over afterwards. Heat in a frying pan:

¼ cup olive oil

And sauté in it for 5 minutes:

1 crushed garlic

Remove the garlic and add, sautéing until soft:

2 medium-sized finely chopped onions

1 large finely chopped green pepper

Add:

1 cup peeled, seeded and chopped fresh tomatoes

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoon of chili powder or more according to your taste

¼ teaspoon oregano

¼ teaspoon ground cumin powder

½ teaspoon Royco

Simmer covered until the sauce is thick and well blended. Season to taste. The sauce should be very hot and well flavoured. Pour it over: 8 poached or sautéed eggs

Allowing 2 eggs per serving. Or, to bake, preheat oven to 450°F.

Pour the sauce into a heatproof shallow dish or 4 individual casseroles and nest the uncooked eggs in the same. Garnish with strips of red pimento. Sprinkle with a little grated cheese; bake until the eggs are set.

Spanish Omelette

2 Servings without potatoes

4 Servings with potatoes

A true Spanish omelette, albeit never the case in Uganda, always includes potatoes. Over time I have come to realise that to get the best results, we recommend cooking them separately and then keeping them warm, and then adding them to the rest of the vegetables at the very last moment. Minus potatoes, and with the addition of a dozen or so julienned strips of cooked ham, this omelet becomes a piperade, or basque omelette.

If you are using potatoes, heat in a medium size frying pan until it reaches the point of fragrance:

½ cup olive oil

Add:

1 cup thinly sliced potatoes

Turn them constantly until well covered with the oil. Reduce the heat and turning occasionally, continue to cook the potatoes about 20 minutes. After starting the potatoes, heat in a frying pan to the point of fragrance:

2 tablespoons olive oil

Add stirring constantly, and cook about 5 minutes.

½ cup thinly sliced onions

½ cup julienned green pepper strips

Add: