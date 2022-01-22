Two weeks in, and it is already 14 of us

Sometimes boda boda is inevitable. Photo / Joseph Kiggundu.

By  Andrew Kaggwa

What you need to know:

  • For example, as it was 7pm, most people outside the restaurant seemed to hurry up to catch a taxi or leave before police or someone from the authorities could arrest them.

On  March 17, 2020, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation on TV.    At the time, Uganda was one of the few countries that were still open, yet to register a Covid-19 case, plus, we were still enjoying the party as we always do.  

