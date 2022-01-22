Two weeks in, and it is already 14 of us

On March 17, 2020, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the nation on TV. At the time, Uganda was one of the few countries that were still open, yet to register a Covid-19 case, plus, we were still enjoying the party as we always do.

With more cases in Uganda’s neighbourhood, the president emphasised to Ugandans a number of things such as washing hands and masking - while ending his speech that day, he temporarily suspended gatherings such as prayers, concerts and bars.

Travel would go on until the country registered the first case. It was a weekend. In less than three days, the man was back on our screens, this time to suspend things such as public transport… in fact, that’s all he had to suspend and a lockdown was effected.

This changed the way people went about their movements; for at least three months, Ugandans were stuck in their homes and when they could eventually move, the arrangement was different. For instance, the charges were exorbitant and taxis or commuter vans could only take half the number of passengers.

Then, 2022 happened

After nearly two years of complicated travel, the flood gates were reopened. For the first time since March 2020, taxis could fill all the 14 seats.

At the beginning of the year, I had not thought of using a taxi, like who needed one when you can easily jump onto a bodaboda, especially within their accepted time frame.

The week that saw many of the students report back to school was tricky, at times you worked late, moved late, bodabodas were so in demand that it became hard to find one.

That is when I decided to jump on a taxi, the first time I was doing it since they had resumed packing 14, I thought it was going to be a one day thing but I ended up doing it all seven days of the week. So, this is how it happened!

Monday

This was Monday, as we do every Monday, we wake up and think about how awful our lives are. This was not different, I was home making up my mind whether to go and face the rest of the day or go and face the rest of the day. I thought it was going to be like the rest of the days until I noticed I could not get a hold of my boda guy.

I did not want to jump on any bodaboda, so I took a taxi. I remember getting in and being confused that it was over packed. For instance, I had nowhere to place a bag. There was someone eating fruits behind me.

Tuesday

Tuesday was not really different from Monday, I knew I could call my boda guy early but I chose not to, this time though, I had to start moving early. By 6am, I was on the road, waiting for a taxi to jump onto. Within five minutes, I was on one, and unlike me, who was still finding the sitting arrangement weird, most people in the taxi were already used to it and often made jokes about the past. And as you may have realised already, Ugandans are a people that easily move on, many were not wearing masks.

Wednesday

By this time I had used taxis for two consecutive days but I had avoided using them back home. I had always ensured I left work before 5pm, so I had not experienced moving beyond the curfew hours we always knew.

On Wednesday, I stayed late at work and at about 8pm, I had to take a taxi. It must have been the last one around and it took a lot of time to get filled. By this time, with just a few of us around, we could actually bargain with the conductors.

I paid Shs1,000 for the trip, the first time I paid such an amount for a trip since March 2020.

Thursday

Well, I did not use a taxi to go back home, a friend invited me for an early dinner at CJ’s and had to drop me off. What fascinated me on this day however was not the taxi trip, but the number of behaviours we have adopted in the past two years.

For example, as it was 7pm, most people outside the restaurant seemed to hurry up to catch a taxi or leave before police or someone from the authorities could arrest them.

Even some people that were in the restaurant with us seemed bothered by the fact that it was getting really late at 7.05pm.

Friday

This day is rarely as busy on the road as the rest of the week. I set off to work earlier because, well, Fridays are busier for me in the morning than the rest of the day.

I started my trip at 6am, again, the taxi was filled, I was the only person wearing a mask but I did not mind. It was early in the morning, thus most people are expected to be sleepy. Not this one, there were women heading to the market that were involved in this conversation about everything, omicron, politics and the fact that conductors and drivers used to charge so much and have since sliced it to half.

I could not finish the journey with them as traffic caught up with us and I had to go back to my older ways, jumping onto a bodaboda.

