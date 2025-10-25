Uganda's broken boys crisis: What to do about it

Abdul, at only 15, was a man in all things but age. His father, like so many other men his age and religion, had five wives and was a potter in some of Kampala’s buildings. He woke up daily to “sketch” life, often disappearing into the city's busy corridors for weeks and months, leaving behind his wives and 18 children.

Abdul was the eldest and only boy, and with his mother now focusing her efforts on his younger sisters, the unspoken burden to take care of them fell entirely on him.

His schoolbooks were sold for food, and the blue primary school uniform he once wore with pride was replaced by a worn T-shirt and torn shorts.

He started his new life as a hawker, pushing a rickety wooden cart through the dusty, crowded new taxi park of Kampala. The city was a relentless beast, and he learnt quickly to survive.

He shouted above the noise, dodged speeding boda-bodas, and learnt to read the angry desperation in the eyes of his potential customers.

One day, a bigger, older boy named Kijambiya (not real name), with a reputation for bullying and a taste for sniffing jet fuel, demanded Abdul's earnings. Abdul, taught to be stoic and strong, resisted, earning himself a brutal beating that left him with a broken nose, swollen eyes, and a bleeding face.

He went home that night, the pain a fiery, sharp lesson in the brutality of his new world. When his mother asked what was wrong, he simply said he had fallen into a ditch while fleeing from KCCA law enforcement officers.

He could not risk her knowing the truth lest she would worry more than she already did. His sisters had each other and their mother's attention. Abdul sought solace in the company of other "broken boys".

He started joining Sam and his friends, and soon, the occasional sniff of jet fuel became a daily habit, a hazy escape from the grinding reality of his life. It numbed his pain. But the habit came at a cost. The money he once sent back home to his family now went towards his addiction. He began to lash out, first at his friends, then family.

His mother, overwhelmed and heartbroken, could no longer see the son she once knew, only the broken boy he had become.

His mother fell ill and the family had no money for medicine. In a desperate act born of guilt, Abdul stole a bag of posho from a nearby maize milling machine. He was caught and, at just 17, was sent to a juvenile detention centre in Kampiringisa on Masaka road.

As he was led away in a police van, he had become the man his family needed, but not in the way he had ever imagined. He was now another statistic, another unseen boy swallowed by the city, another echo in the silent crisis of broken boys in Uganda.

Abdul represents a complex and pressing issue, though it often remains overshadowed by other societal challenges. While significant and necessary attention has been given to the empowerment of the girl-child in Uganda and overall, in the world, this has inadvertently contributed to a neglect of boys' needs.

The crisis is fuelled by a combination of factors:

Poverty: The financial hardships faced by many Ugandan families disproportionately impact boys.

Societal expectations that boys will become the future breadwinners often leads to them dropping out of school to engage in child labour to supplement family income. This perpetuates a cycle of poverty and limits their educational and career prospects.

Child labour: The pressure on boys to earn money for their families is a major cause of school dropout, leaving them ill-equipped for the modern economy. This is particularly prevalent in areas with plantations, fishing communities, and mining areas. Neglect and preferential treatment: As society focuses on uplifting girls, boys are increasingly neglected. A 2024 report highlighted that while attention to girls is vital, neglecting boys leads to higher crime rates, homelessness, and domestic violence.

Family breakdown: Children from unstable families are particularly vulnerable. A 2025 study noted that family breakdowns are a common factor leading children to live on the streets. Domestic violence: Boys who witness or experience violence at home suffer severe mental and physical stress, impacting their academic and social development and perpetuating a cycle of violence.

Poor parenting styles: Studies in Uganda have linked neglectful and authoritarian parenting to negative outcomes for children, including anxiety, insecurity, and poor social skills.

In contrast, authoritative parenting is associated with positive development. Harmful gender roles: Traditional notions of masculinity place immense pressure on boys to be stoic, strong, and financially independent. This prevents them from seeking emotional support and leads to stress, anxiety, and depression. Peer and social influence: Factors such as peer pressure, loneliness, and the influence of social media can drive boys toward substance abuse, gambling, and other high-risk behaviours.

In Uganda, attention has been put on the girl-child to the disadvantage of the booy-child.

What are some of the effects?

The neglect and trauma “broken boys” experience have severe consequences for them and society including:

Increased criminal activity and violence: Higher incarceration rates: A 2020 report from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics found that 78percent of the prison population was male, with many entering the system at a young age due to a lack of support. A 2021 report indicated that boys make up 70 percent of the street children in Kampala, where they are vulnerable to abuse and often turn to crime and substance abuse for survival. Boys who experience violence are more likely to become perpetrators, fuelling an intergenerational cycle of violence.

Substance abuse and gambling: Many boys resort to alcohol, drugs, and sports betting as a coping mechanism for their difficult circumstances. This leads to addiction, financial instability, and long-term health problems.

Psychological trauma: Abuse, neglect, and family instability cause severe mental and emotional stress, leading to depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and anger issues.

Emotional suppression: The expectation that "real men" do not show emotion causes boys to suppress their feelings, preventing them from developing healthy coping mechanisms and seeking help.

Unemployment: High school dropout rates leave many boys with limited skills, making them unemployable and trapped in a cycle of poverty and hopelessness.

Poor family outcomes: The instability and psychological trauma of broken boys can lead to them becoming unreliable partners and fathers, further destabilising families.

Stunted development: The lack of educational opportunities, mentorship, and a safe environment limits boys' potential, impacting their personal growth and the nation's overall development.

Solutions

Addressing this crisis requires a multi-faceted approach.

Balanced gender focus: Policies and programs should equally support both boys and girls to address the imbalance and ensure all children have opportunities.

Mentorship: Establishing mentorship programmes where older men guide young boys can provide positive role models and constructive outlets for their energy.

Psychosocial support: Providing accessible counselling and psychological support services is crucial for helping boys navigate trauma, emotional distress, and societal pressures.

Vocational training: Initiatives focusing on vocational training can provide practical skills for the modern economy, offering a path to self-employment and economic stability.

Inclusive education: Educational programmes should prioritise boys' retention in school by addressing their specific learning needs and challenges, such as harsh discipline and academic pressure.

Addressing gender stereotypes in schools: Educational institutions and teachers should be trained to avoid reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes and create inclusive learning environments for all children.

Parenting education: Community-based programmes can sensitise parents on appropriate parenting styles, the dangers of neglect, and the importance of providing a stable and nurturing environment.

Community support systems: Creating secure, community-led environments where boys can express their concerns and access support without judgment is vital.

Family reconciliation: Organisations working with street children should prioritise family reconciliation efforts where possible, addressing the root causes that led children to the streets. The silent crisis of broken boys in Uganda is a systemic issue with profound causes and far-reaching effects.