Uganda’s deaf community inspiring change

Born in Busia as the fifth of six children, Anna Mary Misanya grew up in a family already burdened by hardship. Her father’s illness and eventual death left her mother, a peasant farmer, to raise the children. Two of her siblings also live with disabilities, which made survival even more difficult. Anna lost her hearing at the age of three and, with no access to sign language, struggled to understand her world. “People called me kasiru (a derogatory term referring to someone with hearing impairment) and said I would never live an independent life. Some laughed at me, and I thought I was the only deaf person in the world,” she recalls.

Her turning point came when her mother enrolled her at Budadiri Primary School for the Deaf. There, she discovered sign language and finally felt understood.

“That school gave me comfort, happiness, and freedom from stress,” she says.

Determined to get an education, Anna studied Fashion and Design despite the lack of interpreters and the difficulty of communicating with hearing classmates. She relied on group discussions and her own self-belief to keep learning and is now pursuing a Diploma in Fashion and Design. Even with her qualifications, discrimination made it hard to find work. Instead of giving up, Anna created her own opportunities through tailoring, dancing, and teaching sign language.

“I prove myself through action. My abilities speak louder than people’s doubts,” she says. Her dream is to start a tailoring and fashion training project for deaf youth and inspire them never to give up.

When malaria struck Tonny Mulenzi in Primary Three, it left him with permanent hearing loss. The sudden silence forced him to rely entirely on visual learning from Primary Three to Senior Four. “From Primary Three to Senior Four, I just looked at the blackboard. It was a miracle that I passed,” he says. Classmates sometimes mocked or pitied him, and teachers lacked training in inclusive education. His breakthrough came when he joined Wakiso Secondary School for the Deaf for A-Level, where he finally learnt sign language and found a sense of belonging.

After school, Tonny faced new challenges when employers doubted his abilities. He turned to hustling; teaching deaf children, starting a goat-rearing project with support from the Tonny Elumelu Foundation, and joining Light for the World. His storytelling skills eventually took him to international platforms, including the Global Migration Forum in Geneva in Switzerland. His father played a crucial role in protecting him from stigma.

“When I was young, my father never allowed anyone to call me kasiru. It gave me self-esteem and encouragement,” he says. Today, Tonny travels across Uganda as part of the Adventist Possibility Ministry, spreading what he calls the “gospel of inclusion.” He is set to get married soon and hopes to make sign language compulsory in schools. “If Ugandans learnt sign language, attitudes toward the deaf community would change completely,” he insists.

Doreck Ankunda’s life changed dramatically after a severe bout of malaria at age seven left her permanently deaf. Her family struggled to accept her condition, and her community often labelled her with derogatory names. Education became her lifeline. Enrolled in an inclusive school with a deaf unit, she was introduced to sign language. At first, she found it strange, but she gradually embraced it, learnt quickly, and even joined the music, dance, and drama club, where she thrived.

As she grew older, she encountered discrimination in the job market and even in the entertainment industry, once being denied access to an audition because of her interpreter.

“I noticed a negative attitude and unwillingness to listen or learn,” she recalls of that experience. Rather than bow to discrimination, Doreck founded an organisation supporting families of children with disabilities and orphans. She is now an actress and outspoken advocate for persons with disabilities.

“Acceptance and resilience are key. I have come this far because I never gave up,” she says. Her dream is to become a star actress and see sign language embraced by all Ugandans.

Isaac Muhumuza Kakuru began losing both his hearing and part of his sight at age nine. By Primary Seven, he could no longer hear his teachers even from the front row, which led to isolation, low self-esteem, and even punishment for failing to follow unheard instructions. He found solace in books and the school library, teaching himself through reading and memorisation. Supportive teachers and his twin brother Kato encouraged him, and he went on to excel academically, topping his class in Senior Five and Six, scoring 14 points at UACE, and graduating from Kyambogo University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education (English Language and Literature in English).

Despite his success, many schools rejected him during job interviews because of his hearing impairment. This experience pushed him toward advocacy. Isaac has worked with Light for the World as a disability inclusion associate, trained communities on inclusive practices, and won the We Can Work Storytelling Competition in 2024. Through his blog, The Deaf Guy, he continues to advocate for disability inclusion. “Most barriers come from negative perceptions. Society should first see our skills and potential before focusing on disability,” he says.

Isaac dreams of influencing policy and designing programmes that create equal opportunities for persons with disabilities.



