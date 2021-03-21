Ugandans in the UK mourn the passing of Kabaka envoy

By Guest Writer More by this Author

He did the ordinary extraordinarily well, said the Rev Fr Aloysius Muwanga, who presided over the requiem mass of Owek Joseph Nsambu Musisi who succumbed to Covid-19 on February 19. Owek Musisi is a former Kabaka’s representative in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Owek Musisi was the longest serving Kabaka’s representative in the UK having held the prestigious position for 15 years. Also as senior project officer in the Commonwealth Fund of Technical Cooperation (CFTC), he is credited for establishing projects towards economic growth and recovery in Africa and to the specific evaluation of CFTC assistance to Uganda.

He also created and headed several charities in the UK and Uganda. After a long career at Commonwealth Secretariat, he joined Tri-continental Limited, a 33-year old computer and engineering company in the UK and Africa as a director, general manager and the company secretary at the time of his passing.

Family man

Sarah Nalubowa, his wife, wonders how their 45 years of marriage can be summarised.

“Joseph was fit and he religiously went to the gym before lockdown. I am afraid I always gave excuses not to go. After lockdown we took evening walks. The last time we walked together was in January. We walked five miles and that was the longest I had ever achieved and could not wait to return home,” Nalubowa recalls.

She says he was loving, kind, generous, patient, and knowledgeable. He was meticulous and neat.

“He insisted on doing housework which included vacuum cleaning, ironing and doing dishes. He could not stand a messy kitchen. And on the weekends he offered to cook,” she shares.

Kevin Nsambu-Musisi, one of the sons, says his father was the first person he would turn to when he needed anything from advice, support, wisdom to answers.

“I loved learning from him, debating, laughing and competing with him. Dad set a high bar for what it meant to be a good man, a great father and a pillar of the community. If I could accomplish a fraction of his successes, I will have led a good life”.

Ssalongo Arnold Lubega –Musisi his brother agrees too.

“Dad was a family man before anything else and he worked hard to give us a good life. He loved being a jjajja - it seemed like he had got a chance to re-live some of the great moments without the parental responsibility,” Lubega-Musisi says. “He sat with his grandchildren, sang, played, counted but generally enjoyed being surrounded by those whom he most loved at home,” he says

As Kabaka’s representative

In 1995, he was appointed to serve as Omukungu, in charge of development working closely with his would be predecessor Dr Sam Bbengo. In 1999, he was assigned to organise the biggest conference dubbed “Buganda 2000” which Kabaka Ronald Mutebi officiated as chief guest, accompanied by the then Katikkiro Joseph Mulwanyamuli, Mengo ministers, clan leaders, among others. The conference was attended by more than 1,200 Buganda enthusiasts to chart a way forward for the development of Buganda Kingdom. The ideas generated from that conference were later to be ratified and adopted by Buganda Lukiiko. In 2000, Nsambu was elevated to serve as Kabaka’s representative in the UK and the Republic of Ireland deputised by Dr Godfrey Sekweyama, a post he held for 15 years until his retirement in 2015. Others on the committee were bakungu Gladys Kavuma, Farook Muwanga, the late Kaweesa Ssebaggala and Geoffrey Lutaaya.

He will also be remembered for his initiative to start Twegatte, a Buganda Savings Credit Union with a pool of money which bails out its members faced with crises, mainly of repatriating their loved ones back to Uganda when they die.

According to Dr Maalo, the membership so far stands at 135 and still recruiting. Some members borrowed money to buy their first homes in the UK.

Dr Sekweyama, who was his deputy throughout his reign, describes him as very knowledgeable on issues pertaining Buganda and the monarchy.

“He always sought guidance as appropriate before acting. He was eloquent and articulate with an excellent command of both Luganda and English languages. He was highly regarded and had an aura of respectability in his elegant attire. He delegated where necessary. I was very surprised when he trusted me to take charge of Owek. Katikkiro [Charles Peter] Mayiga’s Ttoffaali fundraising project when he visited the UK in 2015 and we were able to raise a substantial amount. One of his confidants was Archdeacon Emeritus Ven. Danny Kajumba, former vice president Prof Gilbert Bukenya and former minister Tim Lwanga Mutekanga.

His long-time friend Paul Kisekka with whom they met in Nairobi in 1977, says he will always remember him as dependable and sociable.

Philanthropic

Isreal and Joy Lwanga from Tri-Continental Ltd, say Musisi had a passion for fighting for the marginalised and disadvantaged.

“He formed several charities and clubs to address the gap between the rich and poor. His contribution and human touch will never be forgotten by the people whose lives were touched. We always admired him for his unrelenting work in this area,” said the duo adding, “The question is: Where can you find a special man, multitalented man like Musisi?”

Owek Ronald Lutaaya, his successor, says Owek Musisi connected with all classes of people and he had a gift of identifying where he could help.

“Owek Nsambu installed a solar system at his house in Butambala and invited the children in the neighbourhood to use the power to do their reading and homework.”

Marriage

Nsambu married Sarah Nalubowa, daughter of the former Katikkiro of Buganda Paul Kavuma in 1981 in Kenya.

“Through a chance encounter one Saturday mid-morning in June 1976 at the corner of Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue, I met a man that I would later spend 45 years of my life with. We got married in Nairobi, Kenya in August 1980. Our first son, Kevin arrived a year later. In 1984, we moved to the UK when Joseph began working as a projects officer at the Commonwealth Secretariat. Our son Arnold was born a year later,” says Nalubowa.

Three well attended wakes were held remotely in the UK; the first organised by his successor Owek Ronald Lutaaya, the second by the Uganda Martyrs Catholic Community in the UK led by Robert Ssebaggala and third one was a requiem mass organised by his family at Our Lady Help of Christians Kentish Town.

Background

Born 71 years ago at Kasekere Village in Gomba District, he started his primary education at Mitala Maria before moving to St Savio Junior School, Kisubi. He later joined St Mary’s College, Kisubi where he completed his secondary school education residing in Kakooza House.

It was at Kisubi that he stood out as an excellent mathematician and table tennis player. He pursued a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Makerere University in 1970.

OTHERS SAY …

Timothy Musajjakawa- friend, “He was respected and he respected others, a community-oriented person irrespective of religion or origin, loved Obwakabaka and served diligently. I will remember him as a man who loved his wife and family, brother, friend, era omusajja wa Kabaka ayagala Obuganda ne nnono”.

Christopher Solomon Othieno from Tororo described Owek Musisi as a mentor and leader who gave every body time and made everyone feel comfortable around him.

Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom representative in the UK, Daisy Byaruhanga, said: «We have lost a resourceful member of the community who served above self and beyond his kingdom. He was a man of impeccable character, a dignified individual who is value itself.»

Florence Kireta, former workmate at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, says Musisi was hardworking, admirable, respected, peaceful, and a team player who treated everybody with respect.

Nsambu Musisi is survived by a wife Sarah Nalubowa, a daughter of former Katikkiro of Buganda Paul Kavuma and two sons namely; Kevin, Ssalongo Arnold Nsambu Musisi and five grandchildren.

Musisi was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Kasekere, Butambala on Friday.