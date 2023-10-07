Unforgettable forex transaction scam

On August 17, I had been invited to a book launch. I enjoyed great stories and soon, I concluded my time there, then embarked on something I had been procrastinating. Buying a camera for my work. I hailed a ride to a camera store at Kooki Towers opposite Kampala Central Police Station.

After a detailed conversation with the attendant, we agreed to the transaction details. However, I had not carried enough money to make a purchase.

I inquired from the attendant whether I could make partial payment and complete it the following day. He agreed to wait for my transaction before close of business. I hastily rushed to Stanbic Bank ATM and withdrew $300(Shs1.1m) as is the maximum withdrawal amount the bank could allow. I headed straight to King Fahd Plaza that my friend Rashid had once recommended as the black market for and with very attractive dollar exchange rates. I had been there before and he was not wrong about the decent exchange rates.

As I alighted the boda boda, rummaging through my bag to pay the rider, I heard a male voice telling someone about how the forex bureaus in the building had been closed for business that day. He was advising her to try a bureau that was apparently still open at that time and had juicy exchange rates, located just at the end of the lane towards Wandegeya.

On bidding my rider farewell, I turned around and saw a short man in a baggy dirty white shirt tucked in brown trousers a size bigger. He was bald, dark with creased facial skin. He spoke almost fluent English. He stood close on the pavement close to the road by the entrance and spoke to a woman who was seemingly in amazement of what he had just told her about the open forex bureau.

The slim, dark woman of medium height in a decent dress with a handbag responded to the man in a high-pitched voice, “Really? Where is it? Please direct me!” Then, I joined the conversation since I was desperate for the transaction before the camera store closed.

“I’m also looking for a forex bureau. I heard you say the ones here were closed.”

The man retold the situation of early closure of business for bureaus at King Fahd and waved his hand at us. He asked us to walk quickly towards the end of the lane.

She started, “So you also want to exchange money? We are lucky we found this man. Let’s hurry so that we don’t find the other place also locked.”

We had left the man behind, but he quickly caught up with us. I thought, “He is so kind that he is willing to escort us there.” Him and this girl looked to be in their 30s and seemed familiar with each other. To my new friend, he began, “Is that woman you were with last time your mother?” She laughed and responded, “Yees.”

“I helped her also. She had the same problem like you. But tell her next time not to speak loudly when I direct her to this forex bureau we are going to. You know these askaris on King Fahd don’t want to hear us directing people because market for their forex bureaus is going away.”

The girl in her high-pitched voice replied, “Oh! Sorrrry.”

He went on, “This forex bureau where we are going only deals with bulky denominations. It is the depot that gives money to all the forex bureaus at King Fahd and those downtown Kampala.” The forex bureau seemed far away, yet we were racing against time. My legs felt heavy but I needed to exchange the money, besides, this was good exercise. I thought of Joe Walker. That man had made it from Kampala to Bushenyi on foot in a week.

“How much money do you have because these people only work on you when you have a lot of money…” he cautioned. “I have only $500,” ‘my friend’ whispered. “And you, mama?” I hesitantly opened up, “$300” I confessed.

“Huh! Let’s just hurry and see if they will help you.”

At that point, we were preparing to cross to Bombo Road. Just before that, ‘our helper’ celebrated,

“Oh, here she is!” serving his hand to a tall fairly light skinned woman in a red blouse teamed with a pair of black trousers. My first impression of her was she had hustled in Kampala and she now must have mastered one of the businesses in the arcades.

“These are Nalongo’s daughters,” The man introduced us. “They want to exchange money, but they have small bills. Please help them. They found the other forexes at King Fahd closed so Nalongo asked me to bring them to you,” he lied but we needed quick help. My friend nodded.

This man was doing too much for someone who was not sure he was going to earn even a commission. How lucky we were to have found our destiny helper!

Meanwhile, the woman only laughed lightly and nodded. I was truly impressed by my fellow Ugandans. Here, we bade farewell to the generous man. My friend promised to give him ‘a soda’ next time. I wondered if she often got stuck that she was going to encounter him again.

With our new helper

She walked us to Bombo Road and just before we would cross, she cautioned, “First stand here I go and check if they can help you. If they allow, I will come give you directions.” It was now dark, we stood at a spot with another woman in a dera speaking loudly on the phone, “Oli wa? (Where are you?)” is what I remember. She was restless but I did not pay attention to her. “Eh these people have really helped us,” said my friend.

“Hmm” I responded and she quizzed, “Can I ask you a question, are you a born-again?” I figured she had grabbed an opportunity to preach to me and I was willing to let her since she was my new friend. “Let me ask this woman (referring to the woman who had just got off the phone) if she knows that place where we are going to exchange money.” At this point, I started to feel that she was ‘over doing it’. She had a stranger involved in our case.

The stranger responded, “You mean you do not know this place which exchanges a lot of money? But it only works on forex bureaus. They hand you an envelope and you put your money.” I was quiet and confused. Between her lines, the stranger had mentioned that her job was to sell “anything drinks, water and juice.” How did a water vendor know so much about the operations of that forex bureau?

“Ok, our boss is not there. You can go and exchange.”

The woman in red returned and handed us small-size brown envelopes. She asked us to place all the dollars and the shillings we had on us. She said, “When you reach there, just walk straight to the counter, give them only the money you want to exchange. We put all the money in the envelope because the machine can detect you have money to exchange, but they only allow people from the forex bureaus to change.” I wondered which machine detected money in a bag but not in an envelope.

I hastily dug out all my money from my bag and pockets.

“Let me help you,” Lady in red placed my money in the envelope for me.”

I felt like a princess. She then wrote on the envelope, “MM” and said, “This is our name,” I guess referring to their bureau. Meanwhile, my friend rummaged her bag for the money.

“Ready!” I asked her to repeat the instructions for me in this special forex bureau. She instructed, “Whoever is in a hurry should go first,”

“Do you want to go first?” she asked me. “I nodded, saying ‘thank you so much madam’. I crossed the road. Finally, I visualised myself taking my camera home.

On reaching Bank of Africa, just across from where we had been standing, I could not see the open place I thought I saw when the lady in red pointed to. I had seen an entrance. Since I was on a mission, I surveyed the area quietly, going up and down the stairs in the next open building. I walked over to a man in a blue shirt, whomthe lady in red had once mentioned in her directions.

“Good evening, sir. Do you know where I can find Ms Katushabe?”

Katushabe was the only name that woman in red had advised me to ask for when I got there. Apparently, she would be the one at the counter in the forex bureau.

“Is she light skinned or dark and tall?” he asked me but I did not want to give away my ignorance, let alone the person I was asking about. “Yes, she is dark and tall,” I guessed.

“Ooooh, I saw her leave around 5pm. I have not seen her again,” the man said.

I looked across the road and debated going back for further inquiries.

I also wondered if my friend had followed after me, and perhaps found the place. Alas! There was no one standing at the spot from where we had received the envelopes. I chose to return to the camera store to negotiate a dollar payment. I jumped on a boda boda to Kooki Towers. It was now 8pm. As we pulled over near Kooki Towers, I reached into my bag. It was at this point that I believed that saying, “Kampala si bizimbe!” In my hands was an envelope whose content was a neatly folded piece of newspapers!

“Banangeee!” I softly exclaimed. I did not know if I had to laugh or cry. Was this the point where people screamed and gathered attention from passers-by? No, I knew better. I felt ashamed that for the 20-something years I had walked Kampala streets, I had never learnt tricks of conmen.

“Kiki maama (What’s the issue, madam)?” asked the boda boda rider.

“Banzibye ssente (My money has been stolen).”

“Ate batya (How exactly)?”

“Ebbaasa mulimu bipapula (The envelope has papers)” my voice shook.

He continued to quiz but I stopped answering. Still seated on the boda boda, “Otuuka e Mukono? (Can you ride me to Mukono)?” I asked him. It was a long silent risky journey home. I was numb. Was “my friend” real and had she been part of the plot? How many people were involved?

I made it home safely. That night was blurry.

How to avoid scammers

Luke Owoyesigire, deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson gives some of the basics one can do to stay safe.

said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire

Always be on the watch out of tricksters. People can deceive with fake money to make way with your genuine money. Do not just ask for change from anyone, or just pick money on the road.

Mind your business, especially when it is your first time in Kampala. When something is dropped in front of you, do not bother picking it, and you can always rely on the police if they are near you.

Pickpockets. If you have important things in your backpack, make sure it is worn from the front when you are in the city center. The important items should be where you can feel them, especially phones.

Look confident. You are less likely to be targeted if you look confident. Move with purpose and try to be aware of your surroundings.

Know where you are going. Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if you are going somewhere you have not been before.