Unforgettable  views and fun in Burundi

In December 2016, with the festive season looming, talk of travelling for Christmas season was on everyone’s lips. Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, Fort Portal and my beloved home district, Gomba, were all calling for one reason or the other.

In the end I opted to head South West of Uganda into Bujumbura, Burundi where I happen to have a home and family. It had been three years since my last visit in June 2013 for my cousin’s wedding.

A lot had changed especially, when it came to the route. In 2013, when I travelled with a friend, Moses Ntaayi, we travelled by bus to Katuna border to Bujumbura via Kigali.

Three years later, the same route was impossible. Travelling on my own by Otraco Coaches for Shs 70,000, the route through Rwanda was cut off due to political tensions between the two nations. Going through Tanzania was the only viable option, meaning more hours on the road.

The journey started at Namayiba Bus Park at around 8pm with the bus largely occupied by Burundian business people; judging by what they carried, new clothes and home accessories.

The bus found its way out of town through Rubaga into Natete then Kampala-Masaka Highway. Within six hours, we were at Mutukula border checking into Tanzania for about two hours with enough time for stretching and refreshments.

Another seven hours on one of the worst roads I ever travelled on led us to the Kabanga -Kobero border where we spent an extra two hours getting ready for the final leg of the journey.

At that point, a group ended their journey which left me with a new neighbour.

He took a glance at my passport and immediately introduced himself as a Burundian student at Uganda Martyr’s University Nkozi. He was going home for the holidays and said he was used to the long journey.

But for a first timer like me I felt frustrated throughout. We had covered seventeen hours with more to reach the final stretch.

Bujumbura

Seven hours later, we arrived in the heart of Bujumbura, Burundi’s capital city with so little or nothing changed from my previous visit. Two cousins awaited me at Sioni Market Bus Park, one of transport hubs in Bujumbura. We headed to Kinindo, a Bujumbura suburb just in time for good rest.

It is never a suitable reception to the Burundians until beer comes into the picture, Amstel Bok it is for me, like it was on my last trip there. The gigantic Primus even looked bigger this time dwarfing other brands on offer. I visited the old man of the clan in Kanyosha the next day before doing the touristy things.

The sights

While in Bujumbura, I visited two irresistible places; BoraBora beach and Université du Burundi (University of Burundi). The university is located on one of the highest, if not the highest hills on the fringes of Bujumbura.

While there, you get a bird’s eye view of the city with the massive Lake Tanganyika dominating the sight in the background. It is one of those sights you never forget. It is similar to looking down on Entebbe Town from a flight ascending to the skies.

Bora Bora

On day four of my stay, we went to the beach. Bujumbura lies on the shores of Lake Tanganyika thus hosing a number of beaches but BoraBora stands out.

BoraBora is about four kilometres from the city centre and is famed for its boardwalk pool and cosy atmosphere. The crowd was dominated by foreigners and a handful of locals.

This space also offers a magnificent view of Lake Tanganyika that brings with it a gentle breeze, and great service. I had a first class pizza and chips for around 33,000 Burundian Francs with the view of the clear blue Tanganyika waters.

Tanganyika being a rift valley lake makes it deep, cutting the look of an ocean from the shores. It only makes the scene brighter.

The breeze at the beach lulled me into a happy state. How much more would I ask for after the so many hours on the road to Bujumbura!

