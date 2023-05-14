Unique mothers in the Bible

Proverbs 31:25: “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.”

Taking this literally, mothers always look at their children as pretty little treasures despite their age. Even after that painful birth process, a mother’s happiness is evident when she holds her child in her hands for the first time. And slowly, a mother instils faith among other virtues as the child grows.

Together, they go through adventure as the child grows into whole human being capable of making another child. Today, Mother’s Day we reflect and celebrate some of the mothers in the Bible.

Sarah

In Genesis 11.30, we read about Sarah’s barrenness. In Genesis 15, God gives His word to the couple but Abraham asks what God would give him, if not an heir. God asks Abraham to look at the stars in the sky, for that would be the number of his offspring. Then, Isaac came 25 years after God had renewed His promise to the couple.

When the angels told Sarah that she would give birth to a son, she compared her age to that of her husband and the idea seemed laughable. She had given up on ever having children and braved the scorn from people.

Then, Isaac was born to an elderly Sarah.

And the Lord visited Sarah as he had said, and the Lord did unto Sarah as he had spoken.

Genesis 21:6 And Sarah said, God hath made me to laugh, so that all that hear will laugh with me. And she said, Who would have said unto Abraham, that Sarah should have given children suck? For I have born him a son in his old age.

We learn from Sarah that God has his timing that will leave critics with nothing to say. A mother’s patience played a role in this.

Jochebed

Jochebed, the mother of Moses, was a wise woman who was righteous and God-fearing. When Pharaoh demanded that all sons of the Jews be killed, her son was not going to be one of them. After hiding him for three months, the family realised they could not hide him any longer.

Trusting God’s word, Jochebed who had woven a basket, put the young boy in and placed it among the reeds in a place where royalty often visited and bathed. The king’s daughter picked him up and took him under her wing.

As God’s goodness would have it, Jochebed got to look after her son as a nanny. As a nanny, she taught the young Moses the same promises her parents and grandparents had taught her. She told him about the promises made to Abraham and passed on to Isaac and Jacob. She taught him to love the God with all of his heart, soul, mind, and strength.

Jochebed wanted the best for his son, even if she was not going to be with him. Selflessness has a way of paying not only the giver but his or her entire society.

Mary

Mary, the mother of Jesus. In Luke, the angel told Mary that she would give birth to the saviour of the world. That was impossible to any science. Mary was a virgin and more so, she was engaged to be married to Joseph.

But, she let the word of God take course. Soon, the child Jesus would be born and the mission to set free sinners started then. Although she went through trials and temptations, Mary was glad she birthed the Saviour. Indeed she was a happy woman at last.

Mary knew no one was going to believe her. She did not even know how to approach Joseph.

From Mary, we learn that mothers work for things that will always work out for the better in the long run.

These mothers and more have virtues that are so selfless that the world would be a better place if everyone had at least one, and they used it.

These, among others like Hannah, Hagar (the mother who endured), Leah and Rachael (the mothers who had to share), make Mother’s Day a day worth celebrating.



Hagar