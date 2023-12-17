Vincent Makwali quit journalism for business

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Vincent Makwali, a journalist, an entrepreneur and social worker in making.

How did you start entrepreneurship?

In 2020, my friend Hassan Delok was an instructor at Pearl Driving School Mbale. During Covid-19 pandemic, Delok used to train people from Maluku Adra on private basis and I would move with him during his sessions. People paid him handsomely for training and I also picked interest in the business.

After six months, he quit the business and moved to Kenya for greener pastures. Since I had interest in this business I sold my customary land (bequeathed to me) at Shs10m and bought two used vehicles. I registered the school with authorities and started operations.

How long did it take you to start up?

It took me less than a year.

What inspired you?

Delok, he used to train for one hour and earn between Shs20,000 and Shs50,000. This was a lot of money during the pandemic.

What time do you wake up and what do you do first?

I wake up at 5.30 am and I pray.

What was your first salary?

I got commission out of the sales. So, it was a bit hard to know the exact figure.

What did you use your first salary for?

I bought a secondhand laptop because I was still at school and needed it to do course works.

Who was your first best friend?

Abas Wateya in Senior One at Bubulo SS. We used to do everything together. He is now a clinical officer.

Tell us about your business.

My business is Vican Driving School which is licensed to train drivers, process licenses and extension driving permit classes. It was my dream to start up my own business.

Why did you quit journalism?

In difficult times, people are less willing to fight for their dream job. In the specific case of journalism, money and stability have always been decisive factors in leading professionals away from the field. For my case, money made me quit journalism indefinitely. Also, most employers are less appreciative.

How long were you in media?

I graduated in 2017, I worked in media for three years.

First place of work was…?

At 102.6 Voice of Bugisu Mbale during my time in a journalism college. I was volunteering and earning commission from sales.

First radio programme you did..?

Elgon Sport Show on 101.4 Elgon Fm Mbale.

What is the first book you read?

The Greedy Barbarian by Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in 2020.

Tell us about your first experience in media?

I was young and given a sports show which needed a lot of research on the current sports affairs in the world plus high expectations.

Also, when I had just left school, I got assignments from my editor to deliver at least two stories in a day. I did not have media friends to tip me with ideas. I dropped it and concentrated on the sports show.

Any regrets…?

Not pursuing a science subject combination at A-Level yet I had been offered Biology, Agriculture and Geography. When I joined Senior Five, I dropped sciences and opted for an Arts combination (History Divinity Geography/ICT) because of peer pressure. I did not follow what I wanted.

The best part of your work?

The flexibility and autonomy to manage my own workload and schedule.

Worst part of your work?

Working under pressure overwhelms me and the results are always poor. I stop reasoning.

What are your achievements so far?

Nurturing a childhood dream through which, I am paying my tuition for my Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration at Islamic University in Uganda.

Quick fire…

What’s your favourite drink?

A cold Coke.

Favourite meal…

Rice and meat

Challenges

Competition from the already established driving schools. This is frustrating to a young school like this one.

Rent; it is difficult to balance monthly income books since we pay a lot of money in terms of rent besides other expenses.

Also, mechanical breakdowns, as we deal with learners. It’s difficult to avoid these accidents and as a starting school it becomes challenging to progress since mechanical works require a lot of money.