Wananda cycles for the environment

Jacob Wananda loves challenge and is self-driven in his approach to life and work. Wananda is passionate about sustainable travel, conservation and outdoor adventure. However, the recent floods that happened in the Elgon sub-region and the high rate of plastic and air pollution in Uganda compelled Wananda to think differently.

One morning, he decided to ride 520km to Nairobi, Kenya to raise awareness on the dangers of pollution, encourage people to conserve the environment and focus on sustainable living. The journey was an initiative spearheaded by East Trails Adventure Co, Eastern Entrepreneurship & Tourism Network and Spin Kings Kenya took him four days.

Preps

Being an adventure enthusiast, Wananda takes on anything outdoor challenges. He prepared for this cycling trip a month prior with daily practice of riding between 100 km and 150 km. To make this trip a memorable and value-based one, he asked Spin Kings, a cycling group from Kenya to join him half way the journey.

“I enjoyed rest stops by beautiful attractions such as lakes, mountains, country side and nature parks,” he recalls adding that, this accorded him an opportunity to see and experience the community life and activities along his cycling route.

“It was indeed a unique experience.”

Wananda says despite the preparation that seemed to take long, but it was worth it because he visited different places which included Lake Nakuru, Lake Elementaita and Lake Naivasha to see how the protection of the ecosystems is contributing to a cleaner environment, safe habitat for wildlife and sustainable communities.

His journey was not short of fascinating views of sunrises and sunsets. This was accompanied by pre-packed energy breakfasts and lunches at local community restaurants.

“Unsustainable living is causing environmental disasters such as air pollution, plastic pollution and the recent floods in the Elgon region. We have to put emphasis on ecosystem conservation, restoration and protection of biodiversity to ensure a safe and sustainable future,” he adds.

Bumpy ride

Wananda says he had a couple of punctured tyres and sometimes he had to slow down as the cycling lanes were broken in some parts of the route. Headwinds were also a challenge in some areas.

He says his trip has made an impact where the promise of domestic and foreign tourists is shifting to slow tourism which is more sustainable and benefits communities economically and environmentally. Urban and local communities, organisations and schools are also slowly becoming aware on the dangers of polluting the environment.

“I was over the moon after completing the trip. Taking part in this noble cause gives me a great sense of accomplishment. This experience led me to re-strategise my approach to sustainable living and conservation,” he says.



