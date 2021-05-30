Waragi: An ambitious brew of words

By Andrew Kaggwa More by this Author

Book: An ambitious brew of words

Author: Waragi

Reviewer: Andrew Kaggwa

Over the years, people have made various comments about Ugandans and their reading habits. Whether any of this has been documented is hard to know but for some reason, authors and literary content creators have started changing the way they create.

For instance, many of them have resorted to either recording their literary material into audio while others have adopted acting out their works in video.

Those that still write have taken on photography to add colour to their writing, this means even the stories have to be shorter with pictures people can look at every now and then.

Advertisement

It is almost the story of Jedidiah Mugarura’s Waragi. The poetry anthology tries to shine a light on his life through verse but not to bore his audience with lots of grey, he spices the pages with hand drawn objects that try to explain the different poems.

Plus, Mugarura tries to keep the poems really short, you will finish some of these earlier than you will go through long read Facebook posts. But what makes the book an easy pick is a fact that you can finish reading it in one sitting.

Forget the long weekend read, this is a 101-page book you could easily flip through at the start of a journey and be done by the end of it all - it is such an easy read.

The poet chooses a few words to tell his story of self-love, celebrating being alive, reflecting on his demons while loving those he has to, it is such a packed little book, if you want to look at it that way.

Mugarura is not extravagant with language as he tackles the different subjects or events for example, he tries to talk about bullies while addressing having suicidal thoughts - as opposed to being explicit about a topic so grave, he seems to brush much of it on the surface and in such lazy way.

Maybe this could be his way of addressing serious subject matter, maybe it is a style he is developing or it could be because this is Mugarura’s first book and probably had to learn on the job.

It’s funny,

I tried killing myself last night

With a sachet of detergent

I had in my metallic school box

I gallop a mouthful of water

To rinse after taste

Lie on my bed

And sleep to my death

He writes in the poem suicide, at least with a number of points, you can notice the events in the poem happened when he was in high school and probably that’s the time this poem was written.

It is a serious matter about abuse and mental health among the youth, yet the delivery of this would be brilliant idea doesn’t seem to draw the reader in as much.

The poem somehow leaves you empty which in many ways defeats the purpose of poetry and art in general.

The book is broken down in stages of The Demon, these are poems of him hurting himself, The Victim, poems that talk about times he was hurt, The Patriot, he talks about his love for his country and The Lover which details healing and appreciating the person he has become.

As opposed to the first chapter on his demons, The Victim ironically seems to have optimism in the writing, he delves into hard things and how they may have shaped him for the better.

This is visible on poems such as You Made Me Beautiful, Ï Build My Walls Around You and yet there are other poems that address what could seem as him being self-destructive, A Father for instance, wonders why one would open as many bottles of liquor yet they indeed want to become parents.

Magarura also takes on creative liberties that see him break as many English language rules, for example, the entire poetry catalogue is written in small letters, though he doesn’t really seem to address this choice throughout the book.

The problem with some of the works in the book is that many of them are too short and sadly lack depth, it is easy to imagine some of them were either rushed or did not get a lot of critical second and third eyes.

Nevertheless, The Patriot comes off better than the first two chapters, the writing is better and even when there are struggles with subject matters, he seems to know and understand what he actually wants to say.

His poem on the ongoing brain drain, Just an Idiot, takes on a hip hop style that has been exploited by rappers such as Common and Kanye West in their ode to rap music and Chicago city respectively.

The style always adopts a place or an art and personifies it - most of the times the personified things are imagined as women. Mugarura in the same way imagines Kampala as a girl that has been scarred, abused and she’s damaged.

Unfortunately, despite the damage, she can’t be rehabilitated because the best doctors have since found refuge elsewhere.

Then he has more to say about change, millennials and what their elders think about them when it comes to governance.

There are poems where he gets to talk about guns and how much they have actually affected the country, he gets himself heard when he says he imagines the country would have been a better place if they did not exist.

Basically his take on patriotism in this book is a big redemption for a book that one could consider wishful in the first place.

The book closes with The Lover which is lighter and uplifting than much of the content in the book - good for a one off reading but not good enough to rival his previous chapter.

Generally, the book is a reflection of a young author finding his voice in a maze of prose and rhymes - he has his ideas laid out but they are probably bigger than him thus ended up doing the best he could do; unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

But for the purpose he wanted the book to serve; speak to those that have been abused in different ways, maybe they will get the message, maybe not.

Poet’s style

The style always adopts a place or an art and personifies it - most of the times the personified things are imagined as women. Mugarura in the same way imagines Kampala as a girl that has been scarred, abused and she’s damaged. Sadly, despite the damage, she can’t be rehabilitated because the best doctors have since found refuge elsewhere.

