We abstained until our wedding

Kenneth Namusoso and Christine Muyinza Mumbejja met through a mutual friend who was wedding. The two were on the organising committee.

Kenneth says their encounter was just like a joke and a friendship was born. He recalls that they rarely met physically. Their courtship was a bit challenging since it was a long distance relationship. Most of the time, Kenneth was in Mbale while his wife, a medic was working in Mityana.

But, they could not stand the long distance and they started meeting, made calls and chatted often on WhatsApp. The couple says their prayers were to have a healthy relationship and live in abstinence until marriage

Proposal and dealing with negativity

Most people organise big events for proposal but Kenneth and Christine’s proposal differed.

“I had invited her for lunch at a restaurant in Kampala and asked her to be my wife over meal in September last year (2022). She said yes, and that marked our love journey to making it official,” he recounts.

He says many people including relatives and friends, discouraged him from marrying from Buganda claiming that Baganda women are of high maintenance expensive, but he kept his faith.

Despite this, Kenneth and his fiancée had a simple introduction which was held on May 20, in Nakisunga, Mukono District. His in-laws did not really give him a hard time as had been speculated.

“Most of the gifts I took to Christine’s parents were a token of appreciation and it was worth Shs20m,” he says.

Wedding preparations

Christine says while they prepared for the wedding, they went through a series of marriage counselling, inclusive of the last session by the Rt Rev Samuel Gidudu, Bishop of North Mbale Diocese.

“We had so many topics to cover since it was premarital counselling and we had not been living together. We opted for a holy matrimony and we agreed to abstain until our wedding night. Among the topics covered were marital sexual counseling, communication and how to handle extended family support,” she remarks.

Also, the two formed an organising committee chaired by Jonan Balayo, Joy Mukhaye, MC Brian, Shalom Shamim Nabuzale, Magomu Bosco, Winnie among others.

This team too, made the couple’s work easy because they mobilised resources and had answers to the couple. This ranged from sourcing service providers to reaching out to the invited guests. And their wedding was on May 27.

The moments

Parties are thrilling, and the Namusosos are not unique to such moments in regard to their wedding.

“Our first dance excited me because unlike my wife who used to minister through the praise team at church I rarely or had never danced with my mates. My mates who saw me dance for the first time cheered me on,” he says.

For Christine when she saw her husband-to-be waiting for her in front of the congregation, it was irresistible and when they exchanged vows, it crowned her day’s delight.

The couple is happy to have had successful functions almost concurrently and above all glorify God who made all things possible.

Two cents

Kenneth advises those in waiting, especially the young people of his age to marry while young and vibrant.

“Marriage is a beautiful thing, but it is also beautiful to exercise patience and wait for the right time. I am glad I married at 26 years and it is my best achievement in my life so far. I thank God that after university I prayed to God for a right time,” he says adding that, most lovers are looking for perfect love yet they themselves cannot exercise perfection. Pray and listen to God’s voice.”

Christine says marriage is about understanding your partner and knowing what he wants. She also advises young women to exercise patience in relationships.

Details

Date: May 27, 2023

Groom: Kenneth Namusoso

Bride: Christine Muyinza Mumbejja

Church: St Andrew’s Cathedral, Mbale

Celebrant: Rt Rev Samuel Gidudu, Bishop North mbale Diocese

Venue: Mbale

Rosewood Hotel

Guests: 300