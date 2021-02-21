We always fought about chores

LILIAN

How would you describe Olive?

Olive is my big sister and ‘deputy’ parent who is passionate, hardworking, loves all things stylish and independent.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now.

Describe the last thing you did with your sister

Sharing a meal at KFC Victoria Mall in Entebbe before I left the country.

As children, did you have a favourite game?

We loved sonko (hopscotch). This is a rather intricate but very enjoyable children’s game which involves jumping between squares which are drawn on the ground. We used to play it every day.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, I always thought Olive was way out of my league.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Our arguments now happen once in a blue moon but when we were younger, we argued incessantly. I cannot remember any memorable one because we argued about anything and everything.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to your mind?

Trespassing in a fancy exotic place such as The Maldives (she loves nice places).

In which area are you alike?

Our faith in God and our devotions to family and friends.

Nickname you have for her?

Deputy Parent or Woliva.

What can you do that your sister cannot?

This is hard.

Favourite childhood memory…?

Picking up our mom from the airport and receiving gifts from her.

What things are you both bad at?

We are both bad at saying no.

What are you good at that people don’t know about?

I can sing bass and soprano.

As children, what did you mostly fight about?

Doing house chores. Olive would always dodge in the guise of delegating us.

What has changed about her as she has become older?

Her perspective towards life is broader and her faith in God is stronger than before.

Who has more friends and why?

Olive does because she is a good judge of character so she makes and keeps friends longer. She is also hospitable and her home is always full of people.

When did you last meet?

In 2018 in Michigan, US.

What do you like about Olive?

She is an inspiring, natural born leader. Olive gives the best advice and cooks the best goat meat.

Who reads more?

Olive does.

OLIVE

How would you describe Lillian?

She is my younger sister, a go-getter who loves life, works hard, is argumentative and strong headed.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now.

Describe the last thing you did with Lillian?

We shared a farewell meal at KFC Victoria Mall, Entebbe before she left the country.

Did you have favourite game when you were young?

We loved to dance for cash, listen to stories when there was a power outage and playing all sorts of silly games (kakebe).

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, I have always believed that we are gifted differently, we just blend our unique talents.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Every time Lillian thinks of doing something which does not make sense to me, it will definitely spark an argument. The most memorable one was about doing housework, you know how the young ones really feel that housework is for the older ones. It was a daily quarrel.

Another beef we had as children was about food. Our parents would ask us what we wanted to eat during holidays and everyone remained quiet so I would suggest sweet potatoes and ground nut stew which was my favourite, that we ended up eating almost everyday and everyone hated me for it.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to your mind?

I would assume that she had been caught for wearing overpriced clothes and taking pictures in a store.

In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

We choose different professions. We are alike in our faith in God and our devotions to family and friends.

Nicknames you have for her

Obangaina and Kabaligga

What can you do that your sister cannot?

I can go through a tough time without tantrums, and I can spend a month without taking a selfie.

Favourite childhood memory?

Christmas season was always the best, we would start celebrating from December 23, to January 2.

What things are you both bad at?

Saying no.

What did you most fight about as children?

We fought everyday about assigning house chores .



OLIVE

What has changed about her as she has become older?

The way Lillian handles her resources and life in general has changed greatly. She always felt entitled but now she is a better financial manager and I applaud her for that. The way she sees life has also changed I can say she has matured in her actions and her thinking.

Who has more friends and why?

I think I do have more friends because I am more accommodative of people.

What do you love about Lillian?

Her sunny outlook on life, her go-getter attitude, her selflessness, reliability and spirituality.

