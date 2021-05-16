We always had each other’s back

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

Almost inseparable. Diana Babirye and Joan Nakato are not just identical twins but friends who could confuse everyone when they appear in public.

Gabriel Buule asks the twins about their childhood.

Diana

How would you describe Joan?

She is friendly and prayerful. Having a twin is like never getting rid of your best friend; I share my deepest dark secrets with her and she never judges me. She loves me unconditionally.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now.

Growing up, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, volleyball.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, we used to when we were in high school. We attended the same schools and we had done the same subject combinations at A-Level (Biology, Agriculture and Geography/Art).

The competition was stiff and I could not manage. I switched to (Physics, Economics, Mathematics/Art.

How often do you argue? We do not argue, since I am the older sister. I usually go with what Joan wants.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

She is innocent, she has never committed any crime.

In what area are you different?

We are different in everything only that we look alike.

Nickname you have for her….

Hajjati Mukyala Kiyonga omu bwati.

What can you do that your sister cannot?

Since we have been in the same environment from childhood to date,everything I do, she can do and I can do everything she does, be it professional.

Favourite childhood memory?

In case I did something wrong, they used to discipline both of us because they could not differentiate us.

What things are you both good at?

Multitasking, cooking and swimming.

What things are you both bad at?

Working out.

What habit does your sister have that you would change if you could?

She gets upset so quickly over small issues.

What has changed about her as she has become older?

Since she is now a mother of three, she is so responsible and committed to her family plus she is more private now.

Joan

How would you describe Diana?

Beyond being my twin, she is a friend and someone I always rely on; when I need someone to talk to, I just call Babirye [Diana]. . She has self-love and is a great counsellor.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are very tight now, in fact we cannot stand being apart for long. We are inseparable and comfortable around each other. We do things together.

Describe the last thing you did together?

We celebrated our birthday on February 28, and we chat every day.

Growing up, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, volleyball.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

No, because people are constantly comparing us.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

When we were young, we used to argue a lot about everything including clothes but we are mature women who rarely get into arguments.

If you got a call that your sister was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

None! We both fear crime. Instead, I would ask myself how it happened and the next step would be me running there to confirm if it is true.

In which area are you completely different?

Everything despite the fact that we are identical.

Nickname you call her is…

Princess Diana.

What can you do that your sister cannot?

I am a hustler, who can survive in all circumstances but she is soft and loses interest so fast in arguments.

Favourite childhood memory?

When our teachers wanted to punish one of us but could not distinguish us. We would both keep quiet to save each other from punishment.

What things are you both bad at?

Working out.

What are you good at that people don’t know?

I sacrifice for the ones I love.

What habits does your sister have that you would change if you could?

She is very emotional.

What has changed about her as she becomes older?

She is so confident, and hardworking. Babirye [Diana] tends to feel superior.

Who has more friends?

Babirye [Diana] is good at making friends so she has more. Although we share some of the friends.

Who reads more?

Diana.

