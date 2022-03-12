We are too loyal to let each other go

Janet and Ann Nixon. PHOTO/FILE

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • Two of a kind. Ann Nakawombe, aka, Ann Nixon,  producer of  NTV The Beat and Dance Party music shows  and  her friend Janet Murungi, a lawyer  liken themselves to the Kardashian sisters.
  • Nixon calls Janet Kim while Janet calls her friend Khloe. Isaac Ssejjombwe finds out what they know about each other. 

Janet  
Briefly describe Ann Nixon?
She is my soul sister and we have known each other for about 12 years and we understand each other at all levels. 
I call her Khloe( just like the Kardashian sister)  and she calls me Kim. She is loving, sincere, reliable and fun.
Why that nickname for her?
Her nature is similar to Khloe Kardashian’s, an American TV reality star in Keeping up with the Kardashians,  comes off as strong yet extremely vulnerable. She has always been the taller one.
Why do you consider her your best friend?
We accepted each other’s weirdness and conquer our life’s drama together regardless of our individual troubles. 
What have you conquered together?
About 200 wars. Our friendship is less about specific experiences and more about how we feel towards each other. 

