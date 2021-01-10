We burnt a hut to make fireworks

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Isaac Ssembajjo, a medical personnel at Kyanamukaaka HC III and a tutor at Kalungi Nursing School in Kalungu district and his brother Jackson Mukasa, a businessman, have lived as friends since their childhood writes, Ambrose Musasizi.

Isaac

How would you describe Jackson?

He is a hardworking fella with passion about life but above all, God-fearing.

What is your earliest memory of him?

Jackson was fond of wearing my clothes. I once found him wearing my jacket and I told him to remove it but he instead ran away and I chased him all day.

Are you closer now or when you were younger?

We are closer now .

Describe the last thing you did with him.

We attended a birthday party for one of our sons recently.

What nickname did you have for him?

We nicknamed Jackson Apostle because he loves talking about the Bible.

What is the craziest thing he did as a child?

Jackson put hot charcoal on clothes trying to iron them and they got burnt.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

We set ablaze a neighbour’s grass thatched house in the name of celebrating a New Year. We thought we were lighting fireworks.

What are you good at that people don’t know?

I love the Lord and I pray thrice a day.

What is Jackson scared of the most?

Snakes to the extent that he cannot even watch them on TV.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Yes, many times.

How often do you meet nowadays?

At least four times a week.

What is his favourite outfit?

Give him kitengi any day.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

Jackson.

Were you always friends?

Yes, since childhood.

If you got a call that your brother was in jail, what would be the first crime that comes to mind?

Road traffic accident because he loves speeding. I think it is one of his hobbies.

What habits does your sibling have that you would change if you could?

I wish he could cut on his love for speed.

Who of you two is the bully?

I am not sure about that but I always pester him to accomplish any assignment because he at times relaxes not until you mount pressure on him.

Jackson

How would you describe Isaac?

He is one of the most hardworking men I have ever seen. Isaac is passionate about sports, especially football. He is also a family man.

What is your earliest memory of him?

He once took money for our evening tea and paid it as entry fee to watch a Manchester United match at one of the makeshift cinemas. We waited in vain and missed our evening tea.

Favourite childhood memory…

Christmas back then was fun; we had lots of food and drinks. We also looked forward to shopping for and wearing new clothes.

What is the last thing you did with your sibling?

We attended a birthday party of one of our sons recently.

What nickname did you have for Isaac?

Musawo because he always acted as a doctor in our childhood games.

What is the craziest thing he did as a child?

In school, Isaac was campaigning to be a prefect, he introduced the teachers as his colleagues. He earned himself a nickname My Fellow Teachers.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

In our childhood, we set ablaze a neighbour’s grass thatched house in the name of celebrating the New Year.

What did you most fight about as children?

Toys.

Did you have a favourite game when you were younger?

Football which we love to date. Isaac was a goalkeeper and I was a striker.

What is he scared of the most?

Being embarrassed.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Yes, many times.

How often do you argue, and what is the most memorable argument you have ever had?

Rarely. However, we last argued about football. Isaac said Manchester United would win last season’s English Premier League trophy while I put my bet on Liverpool.

How often do you meet nowadays?

Regularly.

What is his favourite outfit?

Suits.

In which area are you completely different and in which one are you alike?

I am into cooking yet Isaac is obsessed with medical services. We love football and we follow many football leagues in Europe.

Were you always friends?

Yes, we have been inseparable since childhood.

Who reads more?

Isaac because he is always into research on different diseases.



