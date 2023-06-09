We celebrate our special heroes…

Kenneth Kimuli Pablo

The comedian says his heroes are Jesus Christ, his late maternal uncle and aunt, and his sisters.

“Jesus is the way, the truth and the life and he laid down His life for me,” he adds.

“My late maternal uncle Robert Mushagara and his wife Joan sacrificed all they had for me to study, they were patient, forgiving and loving,” he says.

Kimuli says his sister Dora Kugonza paid his fees during his secondary education and University using her salary.

“She had to put her further studies on hold for me to study. Dora is hardworking, comforting and a good listener,” he notes.

He adds that his other sister Sylvia Kenganzi has been his confidant and she is caring, loving, compassionate, and generous and will go an extra mile to see him happy. Thus, an embodiment of a hero.

Rev Rebecca Nyegenye - All Saints Cathedral Kampala

Rev Rebecca Nyegenye

“My heroes are my late father, then retired Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, Bishop Maari and the Rev Can Lusaniya Kasamba,” the All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero provost says.

She adds that the current Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu is her hero due to his hardwork. “He is a model for ministry,” she adds.

The Rev Nyegenye says her 103-year-old aunt Agali is her hero due to her faith, love for God, clear-headedness and her heart for seeking God. “My heroes have commitment to and love for God. They are consistent in faith and always loving,” she notes.

Anthony Rucukye

“A hero is one that makes great sacrifices for a cause that does not necessarily benefit himself or herself,” the civil engineer says.

Rucukye continues to say that one of his heroes is his 78-year-old mother Ms Gemma Nakamega Kiiza.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, she literally lived a pauper’s life in order for her three children to get a chance at life. She sacrificed her comfort and did not leave any stone unturned,” Rucukye adds.

He says she was committed to finding support for educating her children from sponsors and ensuring decent housing for them.

Rucukye’s second hero is the Rev Fr Joseph Mugambe, the priest at Christ the King Church.

“The old prelate is a model example of a priest who gives 100 per cent whereas most of his brother priests would happily retire at 75 years, at 98 years he still wakes up very early for mass at 6.20am and is ever present in service,” he says.

He says the priest is attentive during the confessional morning and afternoon listening to confessions.

“To us Catholics the sacrament of Penance is a champion of a healing sacrament that is central to our holiness. It is likely that the Rev Fr Mugambe is the most available priest for that sacrament,” Rucukye adds.

Alice Kansiime - CEO Finem

“My mother Agnes Kiiza Ndyajunwa is my hero, she is a woman of integrity. To her a good name is better than fine gold,” Kansiime says.

Kansiime’s mother had to forego the pleasures of life and selflessly live to see her children grow into responsible citizens.

“God is her standard and she is not willing to settle for anything less, all her correction is based on biblical principles,” she adds.

Kansiime notes that her mother is business-minded. Ms Ndyajunw says she is aware that life is not a bed of roses but she was not willing to beg for daily bread to feed her children.

“She worked with her own hands and put food on our table,” she recalls.

Esther Heer is Kansiime’s other hero who believes that anyone, given an opportunity can become somebody.

“Heer creates opportunities for people to go after their dreams,” she says.

Kansiime’s husband Peter Twongyeirwe cannot miss on the list because he is faithful.

“I salute him and all the men who are taking full responsibility of their family and relatives. He does not stop at paying school fees for his children,” she says adding that he makes sure he goes for visitation and other school days.

Patrick Idringi Salvador

Patrick Idringi Salvador

“My heroes are those people who have sacrificed their time, energy and money to make sure I achieve all my dreams,” Idringi says.

The comedian says all who have helped him achieve his dreams from family to friends, business partners, employees and leaders are his heroes.

He says these for his well-being makes the people special.

Dr Elizabeth Ekirapa Kiracho - School of Public Health

“My parents are my first heroes, their selfless love, they were always willing to sacrifice for us when we were growing up,”Kiracho says. “They believed in hard work and always made us believe we could achieve whatever we wanted if we worked hard.”

Kiracho says her father was a teacher and later studied law and worked hard to rise through ranks from a magistrate to a judge.

“My parents are honest and, they taught us to be honest in whatever we do,” she recalls.

Kiracho says she cannot forget the health workers in Uganda, especially those who serve in the public sector.