We could cease inequalities in prayer

March 8 is International Women’s Day. It is an occasion to celebrate women’s achievements, and educate society about women’s equality, for positive change.

Cognisant of the fact that God made man and woman in His own image and likeness, Christian women believe that God is fully concerned about addressing current inequalities between the two sexes. When, on encountering Eve, Adam exclaimed: “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh”, he was addressing the original equality (Genesis 2:23). Inequality was engendered when humans turned away from God.

Jesus died to save man and woman from the sin of inequality. Our cooperation, through informed prayer and and prayerful action, advance His mission. His teaching to do unto others as you would have them do unto you, is called the Golden Rule. When we follow this rule, we are happy and help others to be happy too.

The first Friday of March is observed as World Women’s Day of Prayer (WWDP). The movement behind it was initiated at the end of the 19th century in the United States and Canada. It brings together women of various races, cultures and traditions in closer fellowship, understanding, prayer and action throughout the year. Women are encouraged to become aware of their own talents and use them to serve God and society. This year’s motto is: I Beg You… Bear With One Another in Love, drawn from Ephesians 4:1-3.

Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) brings together christian women from the Catholic Church, Anglican Church of Uganda, and Uganda Orthodox Church, for corporate intercessory prayer. This year’s WWDP was hosted by Women’s Council, Diocese of Kampala, held at St Stephen’s CoU Kisugu; bringing together about 3,000 Christian women.

In his address, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, urged women to maintain their God-given identity, and shun transgender adventures. He also called upon them to give equal love and care to the girl-child and the boy-child.

The guest preacher, the Very Rev Can Dr Rebecca Nyegenye (Provost, All Saints Cathedral, Kampala), emphasised the importance of supporting and walking alongside fellow women who are experiencing difficulties. She similarly, counselled fellow women to be humble, compassionate and patient. The same virtues would apply in forgiving women who interfere with their marriages, and to accept step-children. She commended St Mother Teresa, founder of the Missionaries of Charity, as a role model for women. Her compassionate love towards the poorest of the poor made a difference in society.

The chief guest of Hon Margret Namubiru Rwabushaija, representing workers in Parliament, emphasised that disciplining their children is central to their upbringing. Ms Elizabeth Carolyn Kikoyo, president, Women’s Council, Diocese of Kampala, encouraged the women to pray for peace and reconciliation in war torn countries such as Palestine and Ukraine, that justice and freedom may prevail, in the midst of homelessness, grief, sickness, and death.

Interestingly, WWDP falls within the season of Lent, calling us to reconciliation. The ecumenical service emphasizes unity, love , tolerance and harmony among women of these different faiths. During the prayer service, the congregation makes money collections, as a clear indication of solidarity. A large part of it is used to support projects for women, and another to assist preparations for the following year’s event.