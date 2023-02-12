We live and breathe music

Sayyid

Describe yourself

I am Sayyid Teba, popularly known as Papa Lova. I am a graduate from UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

I am an artiste, songwriter, and music producer who has been groomed by Thatch Records under producer Daniel Ruiza.

I do different genres of music but specialise in dancehall.

How would do you describe Emma?

Emma is a brother, great friend, my music producer and former manager. He is also a multitasker.

Have you always been close?

Yes, we met in Mayenze- Manafwa District when I had gone to record my song at Zion Records in 2013. He was there with the main producer Daniel Ruiza.

We have since become friends and we have spent more than 10 years together. I refer to him as my best friend because he understands me and we have grown to like each other more.

What do you like about him?

He is the kind of person that will caution you in case you are doing something he feels is a threat to your career. Besides, he guides you to better yourself.

What do you dislike about him?

He is short-tempered and when he is upset, all he needs is space to cool down and calm music occasionally helps him in such a state.

You both took the same career path, how do you harmonise your lifestyle and passion for music?

Much as we are journalists by training, Emma is a producer and I am an artiste, so those are different fields within the entertainment sector. And since an artiste needs a producer, how can we do without each other?

Have you ever yearned to fight someone?

Yes, back in the day when I had not yet started out in music. But, after pursuin g music I have learnt a lot, for example I have learnt how to react and act.

Your fondest memory of him is…

He is just funny and, he will make you laugh when you least expect it, those are moments that count and create memories.

How far would you go to help him?

As long as I am in position to, why not. We have grown into brothers from different parents.

What do you have in common?

Music, and I think we even have the same taste in women.

Emma

Tell us about yourself?

My name is Emma Wangota, aka, Emiz Loyo. I am a radio presenter at 95Time FM, a music producer, artiste, voiceover artist and visual creator.

I have grown up in the eastern region and is where I am based.

Describe Sayyid?

Sayyid is a dancehall artiste and more of a younger brother to me. I met him in 2013 when he had come to record his first song at Zion Records studio, currently Thatch Record Label.

By then I had just started developing interest in music production.

Have you always been close?

Yes, it is close to 10 years now. He is my best friend because the time we have been together he understands me and I understand him too.

When challenges prevail we overcome them and we know what is best for us as friends.

What have you conquered together?

Many things, for instance career-wise, I was his manager and advisor on various issues because of the dynamic and challenging music industry of Uganda.

I always told him that alone, he cannot dominate the industry and we have progressed in our careers. I am his ground manager and I ensure he is in time for his booked shows.

What do you like or dislike about him?

He is a natural comedian and entertainer; he makes my day and he is social.

However, he is stubborn. For instance, sometimes, if he feels like doing something he just goes for it irrespective of my input which maybe good but bad to some extent.

You both took the same career path, how do you manage your career and passion for music together?

Each concentrates on their niche. He is an artiste and I am a music producer, with this we definitely need one another because I can advise him on what I understand about music.

How often do you argue?

We in nature are not the kind of people. I do not remember when we last had such a kind of thing because we mostly distance ourselves from things that can wreak havoc between us.

What is your fondest memory of him?

When we had just come to Mbale, we faced life’s hardships but never at any one point did we leave or even give up. We were hopeful and this attitude earned us our livelihood. The situation made us stick as close as brothers.

How far can you go to help him?

As far as I can, because we need each other to live happily.