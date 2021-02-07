We miss your faces

By Nafha Maani Ebrahimi More by this Author

Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, there has been a big sprout of ideas that have seen the light of the day, some magnificently bloomed, others died even before they were born.

One of the most interesting ideas I was reading about, was from a woman who had a goat farm, and with the emergence of the pandemic, she started losing her business. She had to lay off some of her staff because of the uncertain future; it was a grim situation.

One day, in a joking manner she put an advert online that she would like people to hire her goats to join their Zoom meetings. She says she could not believe her eyes when she woke up the next day to see 200 emails awaiting asking to hire the goats for their meetings. A joke now turned into a moneymaking opportunity. With time, the number of interested people increased to the extent, that she could reopen her farm and pay her staff.

In an interview she said some families have almost adopted a goat or two, and would call every week on a certain day to check on the goats. And in case the goat was pregnant they would monitor the progress and eventually the birth of the kid. Of course, they were paying for every call.

Since April 2020 when the pandemic started, I have been attending virtual meetings through Zoom and other platforms, and as we are approaching almost a year of Zooming, I am getting frustrated, especially during important meetings people turn off the cameras, and one has to look at silhouettes or pictures of the persons attending the meeting.

This is quite exhausting and makes me wonder why would people do that when previously, they had to make it to a venue for the same meeting and now, they can do it from the comfort of their homes, still they would not take the trouble to switch on the camera and show their face.

As I have been chairing some of these meetings, it was always a nightmare to guess how the participants are reacting to a certain opinion or suggestion without looking at their faces, so I assume the presence of a goat in person with a picture and unmuted, is quite an interesting change.

For the first few months of this pandemic, people thought things would soon return to normal, now we know it is not true. So it is about time we learn some new rules of behaviour, especially when meeting with a number of people who could also be missing seeing you. Human beings are known to be resilient and adapting to new situations, this situation we have to get used to, because it is going to be here for a while.