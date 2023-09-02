We need to know God before witnessing Him

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing”. This proverb means a small amount of knowledge can mislead individuals into believing that they are more experienced and expert than what is actually the case.

Whereas it may be hearty that even self-confessed atheists dare to share some knowledge about God, they fatefully end up manipulating it, misrepresenting Him and misleading people with lies and half-truth.

Normally, we get to know people from revelations of themselves to us, cemented with our personal deep relationship with them. So, with God. There is no doubt, it is easy to know about God from the scriptures, studies and other sources, but such knowledge would often be superficial.

One needs to cultivate a deep relationship with God; a process which can only be initiated by God. Once, Jesus asked His disciples if they knew His identity. Their answers simply reflected some knowledge about Him, until Simon confessed Him to be the promised Messiah!. Jesus commended him, but also referred to God as being the unique source of such faith (Matthew 16:15-17).

Through the miracle of a bush which flamed but did not burn, God revealed His identity to Moses as, “I Am who I Am”. This identity of God means that He stands, ever-present and unchangeable, completely sufficient in Himself to do what He wills to do and to accomplish what He wills to accomplish in us; for our good. The scriptures present Mary as an ardent believer in the Almighty God, who became the Mother of the Saviour and uniquely collaborated with Him in His mission.

Jesus’ name is Emmanuel: God-with-us. In other words, what He becomes for us in any area of life, depends on the depth of our personal relationship with God. On one occasion, Philip asked Him, “Lord, show us the Father, and we will be satisfied.” Jesus responded, “Have I been with you all this time, Philip, and you still do not know me? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father” (John 14:8–9). Having had a personal experience of Him, Paul firmly believed that Jesus Christ is “the image of the invisible God….. For in him the whole fullness of deity dwells bodily” (Colossians 1:15, 2:9).

The Book of Genesis announces that human beings are made in the image of God. This message invites us to recognise God’s presence inside us and to be righteous before Him.

It also means that we are variably endowed with capacity to transform the world/society to the best of our ability and for the greater glory of God. This accounts for the different disciplines in theology, philosophy, science, humanities, sports, arts, etc.

Whoever receives knowledge of God, inevitably embraces Him in adoration, like St Thomas: “My Lord and my God!”.

Many previously self-confessed atheists have done so. Atheism refers to a lack of belief in God and His powers. Alister McGrath, an intellectual and specialist in Quantum theory and biology, would reject a blind trust in Divine existence. Ironically, his deep engagement in science is what led him to God as someone he could rely upon utterly. Today he is a strong defender of Christianity.

Though our knowledge of God/faith is a grace infused in us, it is dynamic; intended to mature. St Augustine testifies that this can only take place through faith and inner reflection on divine things. Such dynamism is affirmed by Paul, “I want to know Christ-yes, to know the power of His resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like Him in His death, and so, somehow, attaining to the resurrection from the dead.” (Philippians 3:10-11).

Did you know?

The disciples had to wait for the reception of the Holy Spirit of knowledge of God, before embarking on the Great Commission to evangelise the whole world.