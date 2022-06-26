We nicknamed our brother ‘Annet’

Shine

How would you describe your brother?

Arnold is a young, intelligent and reserved man who does not engage in things or with people that ‘waste his time’.

What is your earliest memory of him?

He was cute as a baby so much so many people mistook him for a girl so we named him Annet. Oh, how he hated being called by that name!

What nickname did you have for him?

Annet, Karoli but now, everyone calls him Tare.

What was his reaction when you called him by his nickname?

He hated Annet but he has always been okay with Karoli and Tare.

What is the craziest thing he did as a child?

He ran away from school in Primary Three and lied to our mother that a strange beast told him in the night to leave the school or else it eats him. He disliked boarding school and worse still he had locked his key inside the suitcase. Poor boy, he did not know what to do.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

One day, we drunk every penny on us and we were too stuck to go home. So, Tare told some strange man in the bar that I had sent him to tell the guy that I love him. The guy called us to join him on his table and when he gave Tare money to go order for drinks, Tare left, and I followed him. We just left because we had gotten what we wanted. That is the craziest I have been with Tare

Where you always friends?

Yes, we have always been close friends.

How often did you fight?

The big age difference never made it easy for us to fight. He was always the baby to me.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Yes, all the time. We can team up against anyone any time.

How often do you meet?

I spend a lot of time with Tare now that I have moved back to Kampala.

What do you enjoy chatting about?

We are in the arts industry and our conversations rotate around that industry in Uganda. Also, we enjoy reminiscing about our childhood.

What is your favourite hangout spot?

The Lake and Back Packers Resort in Bunyonyi always feels like we are home.

Arnold

How would you describe your sister?

Shine is talkative, strong-willed, short tempered but loving. She is everyone’s pillow and a confidant.

What is your fondest memory of her?

Our mother would run after Shine all day for her to shower. In our childhood Shine did not like to bathe. (She will kill me)

What nickname did you have for her?

Shine never had a nickname. Shine sounded like a nickname to even us her siblings.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

Shine once wrote a letter to our parents and disowned us (her family). She left the letter on the table and left home. No one ever knew her whereabouts for three years.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

We once ‘detoothed’ a man in a bar just so we could raise transport back home. It was Shine’s idea.

Were you always friends?

Most of the time.

How often did you fight?

Not a lot. She was always had her hands full fighting with our bigger siblings. I was not challenge enough.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Yes, Always.

How often do you meet?

Very often. She now lives in Kampala.

What do you enjoy chatting about?

Music, art, and childhood stories. We also enjoy gossiping about our siblings.

What is your favourite hangout spot?

We love spending time at Back Packers in Bunyonyi, Kabale. It is a nice place to hide.



