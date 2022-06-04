We picked hard-to-access venue for uninvited guests 

Yay! We selected the day we are going to say “I do”, and now that it is done, we have started planning for the big day.

The first thing that I thought of when I knew we were finally going to get married was where the wedding reception would take place. It was easy to figure out where the introduction ceremony will be as that will obviously be at my home.

For the reception however, we have to pick a venue that will give us our dream function. So my fiancé asked me what my preference was. I have always wanted my wedding to happen by a waterfall (but not by the beach). The only place that would give me that is Jinja, my favourite place in Uganda.

Unfortunately, that was not an option because of the costs that come with transporting and accommodating for our guests.

Choosing a venue criteria.

So my next best choice was one that is elegant and cosy. My fiancé’s only request was for it to be in a hall because he does not want the weather to mess us.

When we looked at all the options, we knew a hall at a classy place aligned with both our dreams. We then listed the various hotels with halls and decided to visit each one of them so that we could make a more informed decision.

“Before going to these places Noelyn, we need to know the number of people we are inviting and the amount of money that we need to spend at the venue so we know what we are working with,” Henry told me.

This made a lot of sense because most halls have a maximum capacity of occupancy.

We settled for a maximum of 100 guests, so we needed a place that will make us and our guests feel comfortable.

“I know 100 is very small for both our circles but at the end of the day, we want to keep it simple and very beautiful. Many people make events too crowded,” Henry told me.

When we informed our relatives about the number of people we plan on inviting, some were okay with it because they do not think it is necessary to spend too much.

“I support it. It does not make sense to spend a lot of money on a wedding. There is life after the wedding,” my mother said.

However, my sister who got married last year was against it because she believes in big numbers. What would you expect from someone who had more than 200 guests at her wedding?

“People will contribute to your wedding and you will not have an option of not inviting them. The only way to maintain 100 guests is by doing away with meetings and fully funding your wedding,” she cautioned.

We, however, stuck to the 100 guests because the fewer the guests, the cheaper it is for us too.

The venue verdict

We checked out about five venues including Serena Kigo, Golf Course Hotel, Aquarius Kigo, Protea Kampala, and Golden Tulip.

We then settled for Aquarius Kigo on Lweza-Kigo Road off Entebbe Road, because the hall is big enough to accommodate our guests and it has a cool and very intimate atmosphere. The wedding packages there are very affordable. We did not like the other places because they had small halls and most were in the middle of town which is rather chaotic.

Considering that most of our guests will be coming from within the town, Aquarius Kigo is also very strategically located; only an invited guest will to come to the wedding.

I once attended a wedding at Protea Kampala that had more than 20 uninvited guests. I was on the organising committee and we had to look for Shs1m to cater for the extra plates of food. I do not want such drama at our wedding.