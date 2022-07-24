We talk, cry and share anything  

Caroline

How would you describe Catherine?

Catherine is a young caring, smart, outgoing, and very understanding woman.

What is your earliest memory of her?

As a child, she was a drama queen. Catherine always found her way around otherwise she would cry until our parents returned from work in the evening. She is a whole new creature now, who surprisingly does not entertain any drama.

What nickname did you have for her?

Her nickname since childhood has been Bitiz (mum told us it was derived from our clan -Abitira - Bitiras hence Bitiz). But now we call her Cathy.

What was her reaction when you called her by her nickname?

As a grown up now she hates it but I find humour in embarrassing her before her friends.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

‘Her superpowers’ manifested whenever she started crying. She really loved crying so we would let her cry until she had no more tears. Then, she would start hurling around furniture hoping that one of us would shout at her so she could have reason to cry again.

But our house maid and I sometimes would just laugh looking at a two-year-old throwing heavy chairs outside. Her aim was for our parents to find her crying and she reports to them that we had beaten her.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

Catherine and I have a six-year age gap; thus, our childhood was more of me looking out for her for a short time as I had most of my school time in boarding.

We always gathered in holidays and there was no room for any crazy behaviour. As a university student, we are now closer, and I guess we shall get to do something crazy soon.

Were you always friends?

Oh yes, we have always been. Being a first born of five with a wide age gap made me step into the big sister shoes way too early, so I cannot say I spent much time around them because of school time differences.

As an adult now; we talk and cry about anything and everything.

How often did you fight?

Barely, we had sibling rivalry which was absurd for me as the eldest. She would cry for no reason, and I was blamed for making her cry because how could I, an eight-year-old convince mom that the two-year-old was the one beating or disturbing me.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

No. None of us loves fighting and where there is a fight, it is our no-go area.

How often do you meet?

Rarely, because we stay in different areas. I work full time and she is a university student who works during day and goes for lectures in the evening.

However, we know when to call up each other and when to schedule to meet and catch up.

What do you enjoy chatting about?

We always chat about our family, our future and what the Lord is doing and not doing. Crazy but true.

What is your favourite hangout spot?

Home. Cathy is more social than I am but whenever we are to hangout then one must pay a visit. Anywhere to call home is ideal.

Catherine

How would you describe Caroline?

Carol is just a blessed girl with the softest heart in the world. She is so caring, loving, always there in times of need and she is such a supportive sister.

She is God-fearing and her relationship with God is everything.

What is your earliest memory of her?

She was riding a bicycle (the big bicycle) and fell. She has a scar from that fall..

What nickname did you have for her?

No particular nickname. We just grew up calling her sis since she is older than us, so I still call her sis.

What is the craziest thing she did as a child?

Mum sent her to buy meat from the butchery. There were promotional trucks with music, so she stopped by and went dancing. She won a T-shirt and a bandana, so ended up returning home late. Mum got to know and promised to cut her legs off if she caught her dancing again.

What is the craziest thing you did together?

Carol and I have not done anything crazy yet.

Were you always friends?

Yes, we have always been good friends. Carol is my best friend, and she knows that. I could not ask for better.

How often did you fight?

Not big fights, but I used to disturb Carol a lot.

Did you ever team up to fight someone?

Never, because neither of us loves fighting.

How often do you meet these days?

Rarely, because we have different homes. I am a university student who works during day attends evening class while Carol works full time. But we communicate a lot, and we know when to schedule some time to meet and catch up.

What do you enjoy chatting about?

A lot, but we always chat about our family, talk about plans for the future, and we share some ideas. We talk about the goodness of God every time. What He has and has not yet done for us.

What is your favourite hangout spot?

Home. Carol must visit me, or I visit her. As long as it is home.



